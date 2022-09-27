Joe Manchin slams 'politics in Washington,' says midterm elections will be a 'toss-up'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said Tuesday that the midterm elections were going to be a "toss-up" but that the "shame of all of this" was that it has "gotten so political."

"I think these elections are going to be a toss-up. I think it is going to be very close. I’m hoping especially that we don’t have another 50-50 Senate. That’s not a desirable place to be," Manchin told CNN's Brianna Keilar.

Manchin also said that the Democrats had "tremendous candidates" and added that every Democratic candidate was well-rounded and balanced, which gives his party an advantage.

"The shame of all of this is that it has gotten so political and politicized. Granted, we’re making all the viewers you have right now, the politics in Washington is making them pick a side," Manchin said.

Manchin recently introduced legislation that would ease energy permitting, which he wants to be in the government funding bill that needs to be passed by Friday. He said during his appearance on CNN that Democrats and Republicans were supportive of his bill.

"That’s what people are so sick and tired about politics. And not getting anything accomplished, and we have a chance today with basically a permitting reform that everybody wants. You have almost 100%, good 90, 95% of Democrats and Republicans that want the same thing," he said.

Manchin's bill faces opposition from bot Democrats and Republicans as the Friday deadline to fund the government gets closer. The bill was added to the docket because of Manchin's deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Inflation Reduction Act.

He told Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Monday that he "did not expect" members of the GOP to join in opposition to his energy permitting bill.

"What I didn't expect is that Mitch McConnell, my Republican friends would be signing up with Bernie or trying to get the same outcome by not passing permitting reform," Manchin said.

The Senate set a test vote for Tuesday evening at 5:30. The vote will determine whether Manchin's energy permitting bill, which will expedite energy permitting and approve a pipeline in his state, can get 60 votes.

Manchin also pushed back on President Biden's student loan handout, saying he would have handled it "differently."