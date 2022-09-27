Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Joe Manchin slams 'politics in Washington,' says midterm elections will be a 'toss-up'

Manchin also pushed back on Biden's plan to forgive student loans and said he would have done it 'differently'

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Sen. Joe Manchin says midterm elections will be a 'toss up' Video

Sen. Joe Manchin says midterm elections will be a 'toss up'

Sen. Joe Manchin slammed politics in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday and said the midterm elections would be a "toss up" during an appearance on CNN's "New Day."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., said Tuesday that the midterm elections were going to be a "toss-up" but that the "shame of all of this" was that it has "gotten so political." 

"I think these elections are going to be a toss-up. I think it is going to be very close. I’m hoping especially that we don’t have another 50-50 Senate. That’s not a desirable place to be," Manchin told CNN's Brianna Keilar. 

Manchin also said that the Democrats had "tremendous candidates" and added that every Democratic candidate was well-rounded and balanced, which gives his party an advantage.

"The shame of all of this is that it has gotten so political and politicized. Granted, we’re making all the viewers you have right now, the politics in Washington is making them pick a side," Manchin said. 

Brianna Keilar asked Sen. Joe Manchin if Democrats were going to win the midterms on Tuesday; he said it was a toss-up.

Brianna Keilar asked Sen. Joe Manchin if Democrats were going to win the midterms on Tuesday; he said it was a toss-up. (Screenshot/CNN/NewDay)

SCHUMER, MANCHIN INSIST ON ENERGY PERMITTING VOTE AS OPPSOITION MOUNTS

Manchin recently introduced legislation that would ease energy permitting, which he wants to be in the government funding bill that needs to be passed by Friday. He said during his appearance on CNN that Democrats and Republicans were supportive of his bill.

"That’s what people are so sick and tired about politics. And not getting anything accomplished, and we have a chance today with basically a permitting reform that everybody wants. You have almost 100%, good 90, 95% of Democrats and Republicans that want the same thing," he said. 

Manchin's bill faces opposition from bot Democrats and Republicans as the Friday deadline to fund the government gets closer. The bill was added to the docket because of Manchin's deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., on the Inflation Reduction Act. 

He told Fox News' Neil Cavuto on Monday that he "did not expect" members of the GOP to join in opposition to his energy permitting bill.

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to reporters outside a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz

U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) speaks to reporters outside a U.S. Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., July 19, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz (REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz)

MANCHIN ENERGY PROPOSAL PICKS UP KEY GOP VOTE BUT STILL FACES TOUGH PATH TO PASSAGE

"What I didn't expect is that Mitch McConnell, my Republican friends would be signing up with Bernie or trying to get the same outcome by not passing permitting reform," Manchin said. 

The Senate set a test vote for Tuesday evening at 5:30. The vote will determine whether Manchin's energy permitting bill, which will expedite energy permitting and approve a pipeline in his state, can get 60 votes. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) moves to give Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 16: U.S. President Joe Biden (R) moves to give Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) (L) the pen he used to sign The Inflation Reduction Act with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-NY) in the State Dining Room of the White House August 16, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images) (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Manchin also pushed back on President Biden's student loan handout, saying he would have handled it "differently." 

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.