Ari Fleischer explains why polls have a Democrat bias right now ahead of midterms

Former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer previewed the latest polls and voter turnout ahead of this year's November midterm elections on Tuesday's "The Ingraham Angle."

ARI FLEISCHER: It's just an amazingly distorted way to present news to people who want to know what's the shape of November looking like. It doesn't matter what happens in the cities. It doesn't matter what happens in some of the more rural districts where Republicans are going to win 80-20. It matters in those battleground districts. That's where control of the House is at stake. And so the only polling we should be looking at are in the battleground districts, the battleground states in the Senate.

And one other point, Laura, you talked about that Washington Post poll was of registered voters. Registered voters don't vote. Voters vote. And so you need to switch to likely voters. Likely voters always vote more Republican than registered voters. And right now, the media is still using an overbroad pool of people called registered voters. When that is not indicative of who is actually going to show up in November. This is why the polls right now have a Democrat bias to them.

CNN, ABC, NBC PANELS WARN DEMOCRATS ON MIDTERM MESSAGING AS BIDEN'S APPROVAL REMAINS ‘UNDERWATER’

