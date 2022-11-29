Howard Stern claims ‘Bizarro Superman’ Trump keeps missing opportunities to be like Reagan

Satellite radio shock jock Howard Stern claimed that former President Donald Trump keeps missing opportunities to be a great Republican leader like the late President Ronald Reagan.

During the latest episode of SiriusXM’s "The Howard Stern Show," the radio host discussed Trump’s dinner meeting with rapper Ye and White nationalists Nick Fuentes and Milo Yiannopoulos. Stern claimed that Trump hosting them was evidence that he always misses opportunities to "do the right thing."

The host compared Trump’s behavior to DC Comic’s "Bizarro Superman," saying, like Superman’s alternate version, the former president "always f***** up."

Stern started on the topic, stating, "I was watching the news as I do before the show, and once again, I can’t help but be shocked that Donald Trump somehow always misses, like — being Ronald Reagan."

Many media outlets have rebuked Trump for hosting the dinner for the three politically controversial figures at his Mar-a-Lago estate. Though Trump has maintained he was unaware that West would be bringing the controversial guests, a point Ye seemed to corroborate during a recent podcast with journalist Tim Pool.

Ye also told Pool he and Trump had planned for dinner prior to his "death con 3" tweet against the Jewish people.

Stern continued condemning Trump, arguing that he missed a "great opportunity" to denounce "racists or anti-Semites."

He said, "Like, what a great opportunity to have, you know, said, you know, like all of a sudden he, he meets this guy Nick Fuentes, who I’d never heard of before. He’s evidently like the new David Duke, and Kanye West. Like he missed the opportunity to go, ‘I would never meet with racists or anti-Semites.'"

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers was surprised that the usually anti-Trump radio host almost seemed to be wishing for the best out of Trump. She remarked, "I didn’t know you were such an optimist. You keep thinking one of these days he’s going to do the right thing."

Stern replied by disparaging Trump further, stating, "Yeah. Like — like by accident, do the right thing. You know what I mean?" Referring to Jared and Ivanka Kushner , Stern said, "Like maybe he would’ve said like, you know, ‘Jesus Christ, I got a Jewish son-in-law. My daughter is converted to Judaism and my grandchildren are Jewish.’"

He then made the reference to Bizarro Superman, stating, "He’s like, Bizarro Superman. It’s like, if you’re a fan of the Superman comics, there was Superman and then Bizarro Superman. And Bizarro Superman came from the Bizarro world. It was a dimension that paralleled earth, but it was the Bizarro world. Everything was backwards, and opposite and Bizarro Superman always f***** up."

Of Trump, he added, "It’s really weird how he just goes, he just does everything the opposite of the way a normal person thinks."

Later, Stern brought up Reagan, saying "You’d think there’d be a moment where he even like — Trump would go, ‘You know, I could be like the next Ronald Reagan if I just did a couple of things right? Like, maybe I’ll throw Kanye West and this guy out of Mar-a-Lago and then like, maybe some people will, you know, I’ll broaden my base and people think, well, maybe I’m the next Ronald Reagan or something.’"

Dismissing that notion, the radio host concluded, "But it’s crazy. He never, he never, he never steps up."