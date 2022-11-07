Howard Stern warns of ‘another civil war’ if ‘dummies’ elect Herschel Walker

Radio host Howard Stern, whose original claim to fame was as a shock jock, was condemned as "a boring, predictable political hack" after he slammed a Republican candidate and warned of a looming civil war.

"Some of these candidates that people are actually — f*cking Herschel Walker. Holy f*ck, they’re saying he’s gonna win in Georgia. Are you f*cking dummies?" Stern asked.

Stern asked, "You know how they always talk about another Civil War? I think there is gonna be one. I mean, how could the f*ck you elect that guy? You gotta be outta your f*cking skull."

"I gotta say, I mean, are you f*cking kidding me? I don’t care what party, what you believe, what you think would be good for America, would you really vote for this f*cking — I don’t know what the f*ck he is. I was gonna say like ‘mental case,’ but I don’t even know if that’s fair to mental cases. I just don’t know," Stern said.

Radio host and columnist Mark Davis slammed Stern on Twitter, "Once a courageous broadcaster singularly driven to entertain, #HowardStern has become a boring, predictable political hack, a bitter old fart in his yard shaking his fist at a cloud."

Radio host Annie Frey said, "BREAKING: Old, institutional white man declares black Georgia man as 'mental case', suggests those who may vote for him are ‘dummies’ #racist Am I doing this right?"

Stern also said, "To me, there’s no more important issue on the table for these elections than saving democracy."

Radio host Jason Rantz responded by slamming Stern as "out of touch" and removed from real life consequences.

"Howard Stern wouldn't leave his home for over two years. He's out of touch and has been for over a decade," he tweeted. "He has no idea what's on the line because he's a privileged, multimillionaire who doesn't have to worry about anything so now he pretends to fear the end of democracy."

Immigration lawyer Matthew Kolken mocked Stern’s moral credibility as well, "Of course Howard Stern believes ‘saving Democracy’ is the only issue on the table. He is worth hundreds of millions of dollars, and lives like an emperor."