Kanye West abruptly leaves Tim Pool podcast while discussing antisemitism charges

Ye, the artist formerly known as Kanye West, went viral on Monday after he stormed out of an interview when being confronted about his antisemitism.

The embattled music superstar has been under fire over the past several weeks for his rhetoric towards Jewish people, particularly his tweet declaring he was going "death con 3" on the religious group.

Ye resurfaced in the news last week when he brought known antisemite and White nationalist Nick Fuentes to a meeting at Mar-a-Lago with former President Trump, who has been facing intense backlash for dining with two such controversial figures, especially since he announced his 2024 candidacy.

On Monday, Ye, joined by Fuentes and right-wing provocateur-turned-Ye 2024 campaign manager Milo Yiannopoulos, appeared on "Timcast" where host Tim Pool touched on the past comments and his meeting with Trump.

At the beginning of the discussion, Ye revealed that his meeting with Trump was scheduled before his "death con 3" tweet but was delayed and that the former president "had no idea" who Fuentes was.

Ye quickly spewed into antisemitic rhetoric by invoking top White House aides during the Obama and Trump administrations.

"I just gotta go right to the heart of this anti-Semite claim that's happening. This is something- if you read the definition, it says you can't claim that there's multiple people inside of banks, or in media that are all Jewish, or you're antisemitic. And that's the truth. Like, it's the truth," Ye said.

"Elaborate. Like, what do you mean?" Pool asked.

"I'm saying, like, I've been labeled antisemite, right? So there's different beliefs about our bloodlines, you know, like the documentary that Kyrie [Irving] posted and in general, America has been left ignorant and history has been changed," Ye responded. "So when we start questioning things that question the indoctrination, then you immediately, get you know… demonized, demonetized and what's so beautiful about this time is everyone got to see what's really been happening. And now we can really understand, we can see that Rahm Emanuel was next to Obama and Jared Kushner was right next to Trump."

During his rant, Ye told Pool he would "walk the f off of this show" if the interview turned into him defending himself.

Pool later challenged Ye for invoking Emmanuel and Kushner, asking him "isn't that an issue of these individuals" rather than their identity. The rapper continued with his stream of consciousness instead.

"You went right into the antisemite thing," Pool said. "I think it's something that should be talked about,but if if you start bringing this up, you're gonna ask my opinion on it, I'm gonna disagree with you."

"I didn't ask your opinion on it," Ye fired back. "I don't care about anybody's opinion, bro. I lost. They tried to put me in jail, they blocked the $2 billion I had. Like when I told [Louis] Farrakhan… the Jewish people allowed Obama to meet with the minister, you know."

He continued, "You're not gonna to take my pain away. Right? The Jewish people say it's the Holocaust, this happened, and you can't say anything about it. We can't take their pain away. No one's gonna denounce the fact that they tried to lock me up. Because every time I'm just holding stride, and it's like, I thought it was more Malcolm X, but I find out I'm more MLK because as I'm getting hosed down every day by the press, and financially, I'm just standing there. And when I found out that they tried to put me in jail. It was like a dog was biting my arm and I almost shed a tear, almost, but I still walked in stride through it."

"I think they've been extremely unfair to you," Pool replied.

"Who is ‘they,’ though?" Ye said. "We can't say who ‘they’ is, can we."

"The press," Pool clarified. "I don't use the word as the way I guess you guys use- I'm talking about-"

"It is them though, isn't it?" Fuentes chimed in.

"No," Pool quickly responded.

"What do you mean it's not?" Ye snapped.

As Pool attempted to respond, the rapper stood up and began walking out of the room.

"You're leaving?" Pool asked Ye as he stormed out. "He's gone."

"You guys want to bring that stuff up and think we're not going to have a conversation?" Pool railed against Ye's posse. "You think Ye's gonna come in here and say, 'Here's my pain, here's my suffering' and I say ‘I hear you.’ And then he's gonna say ‘And it was Jewish people’ and I'm gonna be like, 'okay, but don't you consider' 'I'm not gonna do this. I refuse.'

"I can't say I'm surprised. What [did] I even do other than ask him please elaborate on this? Are you referring to individuals or are you quite literally blaming an entire group of people for the fact that powerful individuals are causing you harm?" Pool added.