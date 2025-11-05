How Turning Point USA could revive civics education across the country

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The president of Hillsdale College revealed in a new interview how Charlie Kirk’s legacy could spark a revival in civics education in the country.

"What we hope for is a great revival of civic education, and that's not very complicated," Larry P. Arnn told Fox News Digital.

After the founder of Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was assassinated while speaking at Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, the Trump administration announced a partnership with TPUSA, Hillsdale College, and more than 40 organizations to promote civics education to young people.

According to a press release, the Department of Education called it a "landmark initiative" that is "dedicated to renewing patriotism, strengthening civic knowledge and advancing a shared understanding of America’s founding principles in schools across the nation." Turning Point USA is working with its education branch, Turning Point Education, to help shape civics education.

"If people could learn in school what the Declaration of Independence means… what does it say, and what does that mean?" Arnn added.

"If they could put the knowledge of that together and their literature about that is very rich, but it's available to common understanding. And if everybody got good at that, first of all, whether they liked it or not, they would be improved by knowledge of that. And I argue that those are beautiful things and people would love them if they knew what they were."

Arnn said that Kirk is a "martyr" who sets a great example for young people to pursue knowledge and the future of civics education.

"Charlie became a student. He took almost every online course that Hillsdale College offers. And the number of those is 48 now. And I knew him well and watched him grow and loved him… loved him because of the way he grew. And he was, of course, a man of very great talent too and of good nature. And so it points students toward living a different, decent life, including a knowing life," Arnn said.

"And so it's an agitation in that direction. And it'll end up saving souls. I mean, making people better characters, making people more knowledgeable, giving them an understanding of the purposes that human life serves. That's what [TPUSA is] trying to do."

In the wake of Kirk’s assassination, a growing number of high-schoolers and college students across the country have stepped up to start TPUSA chapters, reinvigorating conversations about intellectual diversity and defending conservative and American values that are often overlooked in the classroom.