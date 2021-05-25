House GOP will 'leave no stone unturned' in Wuhan lab investigation: McMorris Rodgers

Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., told "America Reports" on Tuesday that the House GOP will not "leave any stone unturned" on the Wuhan lab investigation into the coronavirus.

CATHY MCMORRIS RODGERS: We launched our investigation in March, and what we are seeking is a comprehensive inquiry to the NIH to join the Energy and Commerce Committee so that we can get a complete, a scientific and independent investigation into the origins of COVID-19. That is what we need.

…

There's a lot of circumstantial clues that point to a laboratory accident. So as a part of our investigation, we're pushing more information from NIH, the State Department, Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, the Department of Homeland Security and Eco-Health Alliance … Eco Health Alliance is the entity that received the funding from NIH. And we want to know what that was used for … Eco-Health Alliance is the one that was involved in funding this bat-coronavirus research with the lab. So, again, this is a matter of public health, it is a matter of biosecurity and we're not going to leave any stone unturned until we get some answers.

