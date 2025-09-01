House of Cards actress joins Hollywood exodus from US after calling country a 's---show'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"House of Cards" actress Robin Wright touted fleeing the U.S. Saturday after finding her new home abroad more enjoyable.

"America is a s---show," Wright told The Times of London.

The Golden Globe-winning actress has been working in the United Kingdom and spending time with her family.

"I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind," she said.

She elaborated, "They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed."

Wright, 59, told The Times that she plans to rent a home on the English seaside with her family and dogs.

"It’s liberating to be done," she said. "Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 percent of what you wanted."

Wright isn't the first Hollywood celebrity to speak poorly of living in the U.S.

Hollywood stars have repeatedly threatened to leave the country over President Donald Trump.

Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, George Lopez and others vowed to move if he won in 2016. More recently, Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand said they would leave if Trump won again in 2024.

Only a few stars have followed through. Rosie O'Donnell as well as Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi announced they had left the U.S. following Trump's re-election.

Wright is also known for "The Princess Bride," "Forrest Gump," "Wonder Woman" and director Zack Snyder's "Justice League."

She did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.