House of Cards actress joins Hollywood exodus from US after calling country a 's---show'

Golden Globe winner Robin Wright says she loves UK freedom and finds people 'so kind'

Joshua Q. Nelson
'KIND OF EXTREME': 'The Five' weighs in on celebrities leaving America Video

'KIND OF EXTREME': 'The Five' weighs in on celebrities leaving America

 'The Five' discusses late-night host Jimmy Kimmel's comments on potentially leaving America for Italy.

"House of Cards" actress Robin Wright touted fleeing the U.S. Saturday after finding her new home abroad more enjoyable.

"America is a s---show," Wright told The Times of London.

The Golden Globe-winning actress has been working in the United Kingdom and spending time with her family.

"I love being in this country. There’s a freedom of self here. People are so kind," she said. 

Robin Wright arrives at the 25th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium &amp; Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 27, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

"House of Cards" actress Robin Wright touted fleeing the U.S. after finding her new home more enjoyable. (AP)

ELLEN DEGENERES SHOWS OFF COUNTRY LIFE IN UK AFTER FLEEING US FOLLOWING TRUMP'S 2024 PRESIDENTIAL WIN

She elaborated, "They’re living. They’re not in the car in traffic, panicked on a phone call, eating a sandwich. That’s most of America. Everything’s rush, competition and speed."

Wright, 59, told The Times that she plans to rent a home on the English seaside with her family and dogs.

"It’s liberating to be done," she said. "Be done with searching, looking and getting 60 percent of what you wanted."

Wright isn't the first Hollywood celebrity to speak poorly of living in the U.S.

House of Cards on Netflix

After Kevin Spacey was booted from "House of Cards" before its final season in 2018, Robin Wright took over as the show's lead. (Netflix)

‘STAR WARS’ ACTOR MARK HAMILL REVEALS HE CONSIDERED LEAVING THE US WHEN TRUMP WON REELECTION

Hollywood stars have repeatedly threatened to leave the country over President Donald Trump. 

Whoopi Goldberg, Miley Cyrus, Amy Schumer, George Lopez and others vowed to move if he won in 2016. More recently, Sharon Stone, Cher and Barbra Streisand said they would leave if Trump won again in 2024.

Only a few stars have followed through. Rosie O'Donnell as well as Ellen DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi announced they had left the U.S. following Trump's re-election.

Donald Trump next to the Hollywood sign

Celebrities vowing to leave the U.S. when President Donald Trump gets elected has been a trend since 2016. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images | Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Wright is also known for "The Princess Bride," "Forrest Gump," "Wonder Woman" and director Zack Snyder's "Justice League."

She did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn

