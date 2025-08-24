Sophie Turner never wants to live in the US again after moving home to the UK

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sophie Turner didn't look back when she left the United States two years ago.

Turner, 29, moved home to London in 2023 following the end of her four-year marriage to singer Joe Jonas.

The "Game of Thrones" actress couldn't be happier to restart life in her native England, and admitted she never wants to leave again.

"I just feel so at home here; I never want to move again," Turner told Flaunt.

"Living in the states, I didn’t appreciate how much you need friends and family and how integral they are to your wellness until you’re away from them."

She added, "I came back with an abundance of appreciation for them."

The "X-Men" star admitted that becoming a mother to Willa, 5, and Delphine, 3, had a positive impact on her career.

"Being a mother has affected me more than I can ever say," Turner told the outlet. "I can now bring so much of that into my work and into this film too."

Turner and Jonas finalized their divorce in September, one year after the former couple split. The pair reached an agreement through moderated negotiations regarding spousal support, splitting the former couple's assets and custody of their two children.

Judge Gina Beovides declared that the marriage was "irretrievably broken," and that the couple's agreement, especially their parenting plan, was in the best interest of the family. The Miami-Dade County judge approved the agreement in September.

Turner and Jonas first met in 2016 after the Jonas Brothers singer reached out to the actress via Instagram. They got engaged in 2017 and tied the knot in an impromptu Vegas wedding in 2019.

Jonas originally filed for divorce in a Florida court in September 2023, Fox News Digital previously confirmed.

"After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the estranged couple later wrote in a joint statement. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision, and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

Shortly following the divorce announcement, Turner sued Jonas in a New York court over the custody of their two children. She claimed she learned of the divorce filing "through the media" in the court documents obtained by Fox News Digital. The marriage between Turner and Jonas broke down "very suddenly" following "an argument" that occurred on the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's 34th birthday.

Turner also accused Jonas of "the wrongful retention" of their daughters for multiple days. The actress said Jonas' attorney, Thomas J. Sasser, acknowledged that the pop star wouldn't give up the kids' passports or "consent for the children to return home to England."

Turner recalled being portrayed as a bad mom in tabloids and on gossip sites, while Jonas was shown as the doting dad to their daughters. She told British Vogue "those were the worst few days of my life."

"I remember I was on set. I was contracted to be on set for another two weeks, so I couldn’t leave. My kids were in the States and I couldn’t get to them because I had to finish ‘Joan.’ And all these articles started coming out. It hurt because I really do completely torture myself over every move I make as a mother — mum guilt is so real! I just kept having to say to myself, ‘None of this is true. You are a good mum and you’ve never been a partier.’"

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.