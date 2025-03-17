Homan turns the tables on reporter who asked about '200-year-old' immigration law

Border czar Tom Homan turned the tables on a reporter after being questioned about the Alien Enemies Act used by the Trump administration.

In order to address dangerous migrants, President Donald Trump invoked the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, which allows deportation of natives and citizens of an enemy nation without a hearing. This law has been invoked three times, during the War of 1812, World War I and World War II.

As a result, all Venezuelan citizens 14 years or older who are members of the Venezuelan gang, Tren de Aragua (TdA), who are within the United States and are not naturalized, or lawful permanent residents, may be apprehended, restrained, secured and removed as "alien enemies," according to Trump's proclamation.

"What do you say to those who claim you’re using a 200-year-old law to circumvent due process?" a reporter asked Homan on Monday.

"An old law?" Homan asked. "Not as old as the Constitution. We still pay attention to that, don’t we?"

Homan then proceeded to shake his head and walk away from the gaggle of reporters.

The Alien Enemies Act of 1798 was created 227 years ago, while the Constitution of the United States was ratified approximately ten years earlier in 1788.

Rep. Wesley Hunt, R-Texas, cheered Homan for the confrontation, noting that the exchange speaks volumes.

"It’s ironic that the left screams about the Constitution… until WE start enforcing it," he wrote.

Fox News' Alexandra Koch contributed to this report.