Homan on 'Fox & Friends': Biden's CBP nominee is 'perfect choice' for open border policies

Fox News contributor Tom Homan told "Fox & Friends" on Thursday that President Biden ’s pick to lead U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Chris Magnus, would be the "perfect choice" for open borders. Magnus, during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday, was asked by Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., if the border situation had reached crisis level.

The former Tucson, Arizona police chief refused to acknowledge that there was a crisis at the border.

TOM HOMAN: I was a little disappointed in the hearing. I thought he should have gotten hammered more. If it were the Trump nominee, they would have been all over them. He is pro-sanctuary cities, refused to work with ICE when he was the chief in Tucson when I was the director, he refused to work with a lot of special agents and officers and even though his officers wanted to and they tried to behind the scenes, he ordered them not to assist immigration authorities.

He went against Donald Trump from day one, said his policies were inhumane, and bottom line, he fails to recognize that Donald Trump created the most secure border in my lifetime. He is the perfect choice for this administration if this administration wants open borders. He’s the worst choice for the men and women of CBP who simply want to do their job and secure the border.

