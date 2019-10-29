Hillary Clinton's the only one who can end 2020 campaign speculation: Brazile

Former Democratic National Committee Chairwoman Donna Brazile offered measured comments on whether voters want Hillary Clinton to jump into the race for the Democratic nomination.

Brazile, who helmed the DNC during Clinton's unsuccessful run in 2016, was asked about the former secretary of state during an interview Tuesday on "The Story."

Host Martha MacCallum asked Brazile if "voters want [Hillary] to get into this race," to which Brazile replied: "If she decides she wants to put herself back out there, that's her right."

The comment came amid mounting speculation Clinton could make a late bid to take the nomination in 2020.

Brazile did point to Clinton's widespread support in 2016 among Democrats.

"She won the Democratic primary by a very convincing margin, so I think if she decides she wants to put herself back out there, that's her right -- that's up to her," the Fox News contributor said.

Speculation about Clinton potentially mounting a repeat attempt to defeat Donald Trump grew earlier this month after she took rhetorical aim at 2020 Democratic hopeful Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, appearing to claim she was an asset of Moscow, and specifically claimed Green Party politician Jill Stein is an alleged tool of the Russians.

In addition, Philippe Reines, a longtime confidant of Bill and Hillary Clinton, told "Tucker Carlson Tonight" last week that if the former New York senator believed she would be the best candidate to defeat Trump, she would strongly consider jumping into the race.

"She ran for president because she thought she would be the best president," he said. "If she thought she had the best odds of beating Donald Trump, I think she would think about it long and hard."

Speaking with MacCallum, Brazile joked that if needed, she could convince almost anyone to seek elected office.

"I can come up to New York tonight and talk you into running," Brazile told the host.