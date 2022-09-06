Hillary Clinton's 'Gutsy' Apple TV+ docuseries ripped: 'People aren't buying what she's selling'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former first lady Hillary Clinton's new Apple TV+ interview program "Gutsy" is only the latest flailing iteration of the former Democratic presidential nominee's attempt to rebrand herself, Arkansas gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Tuesday.

According to Apple, "Gutsy" will be an eight-part "documentary event" through which Clinton and daughter Chelsea will speak with female artists and activists to celebrate "the gutsy women that inspire them."

Sanders told "Jesse Watters Primetime" she doesn't expect the show to be a hit.

"Hillary just doesn't get it," she said. "First, she gets rejected by the American people, but she's like a bad penny. She just won't go away."

"She keeps coming back. The American people didn't want her in the White House and they certainly don't want her on the TVs in their houses."

Sanders suggested Clinton's reemergence is implicit evidence Democrats are desperate for a strong candidate to supplant then-incumbent President Biden in 2024.

"That just tells you how bad things are under the Biden administration. They have allowed absolute and total destruction on everything they have touched, whether it is record inflation, chaos at the border, skyrocketing crime across the country."

In terms of how many times Clinton has tried to reinvent herself since she and former President Bill Clinton left the White House in 2001, Sanders quipped she "must be at 4.0 or 5.0 right now."

"And people still aren't buying what she's selling, no matter how many interviews or TV shows Hollywood gives her."

Pointing to recent TV news interviews with Clinton ahead of the Apple program, Sanders said from questions about why the former first lady wears pantsuits — which she said stems from an incident in Brazil — to her take on Trump's Florida estate being raided, the press continues to lob softballs.

"I don't think that's the pressing issue on most Americans' minds at any given point — certainly not on mine," she said.

"I think people care about whether or not life is going to get better under this administration or worse. And every day they're proving it gets worse."

She added that journalists like CBS' Norah O'Donnell should have skipped the pantsuit discussion and opted to press Clinton on her own alleged mishandling of classified materials while reportedly hosting a private server in her Chappaqua, N.Y., home while secretary of state.

Sanders also said Clinton should not be given a TV show but instead asked for real answers to claims involving her.

"Those are questions I think people would like to hear her answer, not what fashion choices she made and why."