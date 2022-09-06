Hillary Clinton claims she had 'zero' classified emails on server as she attacks Trump, despite 2018 IG report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton claimed investigators found "zero" classified emails on her private email server, despite a 2018 government report saying 193 emails that were classified when they were drafted were sent to or from her server.

Clinton made the comment Tuesday in response to comparisons made between the infamous investigations into her private server and the ongoing probe into former President Donald Trump.

"I can’t believe we’re still talking about this, but my emails…," Clinton wrote on Twitter. "As Trump’s problems continue to mount, the right is trying to make this about me again. There’s even a 'Clinton Standard.'"

HILLARY, CHELSEA CLINTON TALK TAKING ‘A LEAP OF FAITH’ IN NEW ‘GUTSY’ TELEVISION SERIES

She added, "The fact is that I had zero emails that were classified."

Clinton was investigated by the FBI for holding classified information on her private email server at home.

Although FBI Director James Comey said publicly that Clinton mishandled classified information, he declined to recommend prosecution and the Justice Department declined to move forward.

HILLARY CLINTON SPOTTED ON COFFEE OUTING IN THE HAMPTONS WITH BILL NOWHERE IN SIGHT

Intelligence Community Inspector General I. Charles McCullough III laid out the findings of the Clinton documents review by intelligence agencies that identified "several dozen" additional classified emails – including specific intelligence known as "special access programs" (SAP).

According to a 2018 Department of Justice inspector general's report, "81 email chains containing approximately 193 individual emails that were classified from the CONFIDENTIAL to TOP SECRET levels at the time the emails were drafted on UNCLASSIFIED systems and sent to or from Clinton’s personal server."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The government conducted the initial search of Trump's home in response to what it believes to be a violation of federal laws: 18 USC 793 – Gathering, transmitting or losing defense information; 18 USC 2071 – Concealment, removal or mutilation; and 18 USC 1519 – Destruction, alteration or falsification of records in Federal investigations.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he personally approved the search of Trump's home.

Fox News' Catherine Herridge and Pamela K. Browne contributed to this report.