Hillary Clinton's feminist Broadway musical disrupted by 'radical, anti-racist, queer' protesters

Self-proclaimed "radical" protesters disrupted a performance of a Broadway musical about American suffragettes on Tuesday, arguing it is a "White wash" of history.

Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton is a co-producer of the Broadway production of "Suffs: The Musical," which is described on its website as a show that "brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women’s suffrage movement," and "boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over."

Cell phone footage showed what appeared to protesters in high balcony seating near the main stage during Tuesday's performance unfurling a banner that read, "SUFFS IS A WHITE WASH" while chanting, "’Suffs’ is a White wash! Cancel ‘Suffs!’"

The banner featured the URL of the group’s anti-Suffs website, which argued that "’SUFFS’ claims to teach history but really it’s a whitewashed, slanted, and ultimately dangerous version of history." The site also said, "’SUFFS’ is a betrayal of the next generation of feminists. We REJECT this rehashed white feminism. This action is brought to you by an autonomous group of radical, anti-racist, queer feminists."

The protest against the musical reportedly lasted no more than 20 seconds and the show took a brief break. A representative from the production did not comment on the message of the protest but said, "At no point was the safety of any company members or patrons at the Music Box Theatre compromised."

This was the second major interruption of a Broadway musical by far-left protesters in the last few months.

On March 15, "An Enemy of the People," starring Jeremy Strong and Michael Imperioli, was stopped when a climate activist group chanted "No theater on a dead planet!"

