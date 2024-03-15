Hillary Clinton partners with 'Hamilton' star Lin-Manuel Miranda to host Broadway fundraiser for Biden

Former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton will be hosting a fundraiser for President Joe Biden with "Hamilton" musical creator Lin-Manuel Miranda at a production of her new musical on April 3.

Clinton is a producer of the Broadway production of "Suffs: The Musical," which is described on its website as a show that "brings to life a complicated chapter in the ongoing battle for the right to vote: the American women’s suffrage movement," and "boldly explores the victories and failures of a fight for equality that is still far from over."

According to Deadline, former Presidents Clinton and Obama will attend another big New York City Biden fundraiser along with CBS "The Late Show" host Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall the week before.

Deadline reported that tickets cost between $500 and $5,000 and will go towards the Biden Victory Fund and the Women’s Leadership Forum.

In 2016, Clinton and Miranda teamed up for a similar fundraiser for that year’s presidential election.

Tickets for a special matinee showing of "Hamilton" to benefit then-presidential candidate Clinton’s campaign started at $2,700 each, while $10,000 purchased a "premium seat" including a photo session with Clinton herself.

Miranda had declared at the time, "I’m going to be trying to get out the Latino vote as hard as possible."

Since then, Miranda has become an ardent supporter of Biden. According to reports at the time, he appeared in a $500,000 Spanish-language ad in 2020, where he declared in Spanish, "We need to vote for Joe Biden as president so he can help unify the country, take our small businesses forward and respect and help the Puerto Ricans on the island."