Hillary Clinton TV series about 'alternative universe' where she never marries Bill Clinton moves forward

A television series about the life Hillary Clinton could have had is moving forward and has cast two major stars to play the high-profile Democrat.

Variety reported Friday that actresses Claire Danes and Dakota Fanning will star as the older and younger versions of Clinton in the TV adaptation of the 2020 Curtis Sittenfeld novel "Rodham."

However, this isn't the typical biopic as Sittenfeld's story imagines an "alternative universe in which Hillary Rodham Clinton met and dated Bill Clinton at Yale Law School, but never married him."

The book still depicts her launching a 2016 presidential campaign and rape accusations against Bill Clinton and the political rise of Donald Trump also take place in this alternative timeline, according to Variety.

"Rodham" is being produced by 20th Television, which is currently being shopped around among the streaming outlets after Hulu passed on the project.

Critics quickly panned the "Hillary Clinton fan fiction" on social media.

"Good grief," Tablet Magazine's Noam Blum reacted.

"Is this real?" New York Democrat Lindsey Boylan asked.

"Who possibly wants to watch this? This is like the most boring alternative reality idea ever," journalist Jon Walker tweeted.

"Let me guess: She gets elected president. I love science fiction!" Substack writer Jim Treacher exclaimed.

"Nobody asked for this," CNN reporter Andrew Kaczynski chimed in.

"In this alternate reality, does she visit Wisconsin?" National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin quipped.

"As much as I love Claire Danes, the world doesn't need Hillary Clinton fanfic," Observer columnist Rebecca Long tweeted.

"Hollywood is now adapting Hilary Clinton fan fiction. We are doomed," Jacobin contributing editor Benjamin Fogel similarly wrote.

This wouldn't be the first time Hollywood has adapted Hillary Clinton for the TV screen. Edie Falco starred as the former first lady in the FX series "Impeachment: American Crime Story," which offered a dramatic retelling of her husband's 1998 impeachment following his affair with Monica Lewinsky. The show, which aired last fall, featured Clive Owen as Bill Clinton, Beanie Feldstein as Lewinsky and Sarah Paulson as Linda Tripp.

The former Secretary of State has been outspoken in recent weeks weighing in on the leaked Supreme Court opinion that signaled the overturning of Roe v. Wade and joined the Democratic effort to combat "disinformation."

Some are suspecting her eagerness to comment on today's events suggests she may run for president yet again as Democrats behind the scenes question whether President Biden will seek re-election amidst concerns about his age and dismal polling.