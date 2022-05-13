Hillary Clinton accuses pro-life Republicans of wanting to certain babies to starve

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton accused Republicans of wanting babies to starve Friday via her social media.

Clinton made the remark in response to a statement from Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas expressing outrage that baby formula was being shipped to border migrant camps despite an ongoing national shortage.

"The Republican, 'pro-life' position is now that certain babies should starve," Clinton said.

Clinton has been outspokenly opposed to the expected overturn of Roe v. Wade by the Supreme Court. The former senator has aggressively pushed back against the pro-life movement since the court's draft opinion leaked, accusing lawmakers of seeking to "control women" and forming an "extreme bloc."

Pallets of baby formula are being sent to holding facilities at the border amid a shortage that has seen many parents unable to find it at their local stores, according to a GOP representative.

"They are sending pallets, pallets of baby formula to the border," Rep. Kat Cammack, R-Fla., said in a video posted to Facebook Wednesday. "Meanwhile, in our own district at home, we cannot find baby formula."