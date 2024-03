Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

"Real Time" host Bill Maher is sounding the alarm on former President Trump's gain among young voters, suggesting on Friday night the impact of inflation could ultimately hurt President Biden at the ballot box.

"What is it with this guy? Always gaining with the people he's supposed to be losing," Maher complained on Friday during a panel discussion. "Now he is up five points among 18 to 29!… 65% of Gen Zers say that they believe Trump would shake up the country for the better. See, this is the problem. It's that there are two kinds of voters: voters who know things and voters who just go by feelings."

"And yes, Trump, I get it. He appears robust more [than Biden]" Maher conceded before comparing Trump's "yellow hair" and red tie to McDonalds. "Kids love a brand. It's a brand."

Former Democratic Congressman Beto O'Rourke responded by suggesting young voters like the "shock value" and "entertainment" that comes from Trump and how he's a "master of distraction and attention," which draws in voters. O'Rourke went on to argue that the Biden administration has been championing causes of young Americans like climate change and gun control. ABC News contributor Sarah Isgur told Maher young people are "incredibly frustrated with the establishment" and they see the establishment's attacks towards Trump who they see as a "rebel."

Later in the discussion, Maher theorized that Trump is winning over young voters because he's a "great liar," pointing to his rhetoric over the cost of food.

"Here's what he's been saying about food: ‘Food that costs 40, 50, 60% more than it did a few years ago.' Well, food is up like 20% since Biden became president, not all his fault," Maher said. "Trump says bacon ‘up five times.’ Well, it's up 12%. See, this is a big problem when you don't know anything."

"I have a feeling Biden's gonna lose this election because hot dogs cost more," Maher added.

The HBO host went on to read quotes young voters gave to The Washington Post, one being "When Trump was president, there wasn’t inflation. We could afford food." Another he read, 'Trump- there was no inflation. Prices really skyrocketed since Biden took over."

"You see, we were just kind of lucky for 20 years and there wasn't much inflation," Maher reacted. "So maybe you've never lived in a time when there was inflation. So you think ‘Oh, you know, Trump- no inflation. Biden- inflation. We vote Trump!’"

Maher later pointed to numbers during Presidant Reagan's successful 1984 election when inflation, unemployment and interest rates were higher than they currently are in 2024.

"A little bit is our expectations are different, is it not?" Maher asked.

Isgur responded by stressing the impact of social media and how "the loudest, angriest, most outrageous voices" are telling voters what to be "pissed off at" and motivating them to vote because they "hate the other guy."

"That's why we can't have nice things," Isgur quipped.