Catholic bishop blasts 'evil woman' Hillary Clinton for comparing pro-lifers to Taliban, Russian war crimes

A Catholic bishop in Texas slammed former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Twitter over a comment she made appearing to compare the abortion debate in the United States to rapes committed by soldiers in Russia’s war with Ukraine and Taliban rule.

"Please, please don’t listen to this evil woman," Bishop Joseph Strickland of the Diocese of Tyler, Texas, tweeted on Friday . "Her lies and immorality need to be silenced for the good of humanity."

Strickland’s post was accompanied by an article highlighting comments made by the former Democratic presidential candidate at the Clinton Presidential Center's summit on women’s rights, where she was asked by interviewer Christiane Amanpour about a past statement she made that women’s rights were "unfinished business."

"We have come a long way since I made that statement, back in 1995, on so many fronts," Clinton responded. "But we are also in a period of time where there is a lot of pushback and much of the progress that has been, I think, taken for granted by too many people is under attack."

"Literally under attack, in places like Iran or Afghanistan or Ukraine, where rape is a tactic of war, or under attack by political and cultural forces in a country like our own, when it comes to women's health care and bodily autonomy."

Representatives for Clinton did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Clinton also used the abortion debate to invoke the suffering of women in Sudan while speaking at the summit.

"It’s so shocking to think that in any way we’re related to poor Afghanistan and Sudan," Clinton said. "But as an advanced economy, as we allegedly are, on this measure, we unfortunately are rightly put with them."

Sudan’s Islamist state bans abortion except for when a woman was raped or her life is in danger. Afghanistan’s Islamist state bans abortion except for when the mother’s life in danger.

Following the reversal of Roe v. Wade earlier this year, states across the U.S. are allowed to impose their own rules on abortion , and while some have put in place sharp limits on abortion, many others allow abortion up through the final weeks of pregnancy. Clinton suggested limits on abortion are undemocratic.

"This struggle is between autocracy and democracy, from our country to places we can’t even believe we’re being compared to," Clinton said.

Clinton spoke about abortion in another appearance this week with The 19th, a nonprofit newsgroup that focuses on women's issues.

"I really, truly believe that when women are denied their basic rights anywhere, it gives heart to those who want to take away rights somewhere else," Clinton said in the interview.

Fox News' Patrick Hauf contributed to this report