Newsom explodes on Joe Rogan in response to clip of podcaster calling governor 'f---ing con man'

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Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., exploded on podcast host Joe Rogan in a post from his press office account, in response to a resurfaced clip in which the podcast host called Newsom an "f---ing con man."

"JOE 'LITTLE GUY' ROGAN IS TOO CHICKEN TO HAVE ME ON HIS FAILING PODCAST BECAUSE HE KNOW I'D CRUSH HIM, SO HE TAKES CHEAP SHOTS FROM THE PEANUT GALLERY AS HE GETS RELEGATED TO IRRELEVANCY. ALL TALK, NO ACTION. I'M READY WHEN YOU ARE, 'LITTLE GUY.' OR KEEP HIDING!!!! — Governor GCN," the Trump-style post read.

The governor's press team was responding to a clip of Rogan discussing the 2024 election with Patrick Bet-David in 2023.

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"Nobody wants President Newsom either," Rogan said. "Nobody believes in that guy. That guy’s a f---ing con man. I mean, everything he did in California, from trying to mandate vaccines for kids when it was totally unnecessary to being caught out in public without a mask and lying about the fact that he was outdoors. All of it. It’s just, nobody believes in the guy. He’s just a politician, just a stone-cold, narrative-driven politician, you know, and nobody thinks he’s a real human," Rogan said during the 2023 discussion.

Rogan called out Newsom more recently during "The Joe Rogan Experience," after his press office account had mocked Nick Shirley’s daycare fraud investigation by posting what appeared to be a satirical, AI-generated photo of a man carrying several cameras at a daycare and asking a teacher, "Hey, can I see your kids?"

"Did you see what the governor posted, what Newsom’s press office posted?" Rogan asked his guest on a March episode of his show. "They posted a photo of Nick Shirley, like a fake Nick Shirley, like a meme — like Nick Shirley peeking into windows."

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Newsom posted from his own X account in October, accusing Rogan of being too chicken to have him on.

In the October 2025 clip Newsom responded to, Rogan said, "You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all,'" referring to Newsom.

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Rogan continued, "Like, everybody’s LEAVING. You have the highest unemployment. You have the highest homelessness. Money’s missing. You killed Hollywood. Like, Hollywood doesn’t exist anymore. It’s literally gone. You mandated vaccines for kids that didn’t need them. He did horrible s---."