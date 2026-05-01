Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Media

Newsom explodes on Joe Rogan in response to clip of podcaster calling governor 'f---ing con man'

Newsom's post called Rogan's podcast 'failing' and said the host was being 'relegated to irrelevancy'

By Hanna Panreck Fox News
close
Newsom Throws a Fit Over Joe Rogan Podcast Snub w/ Kennedy and AG Ken Paxton | Will Cain Country Video

Newsom Throws a Fit Over Joe Rogan Podcast Snub w/ Kennedy and AG Ken Paxton | Will Cain Country

Will Cain and Kennedy break down how Zohran Mamdani charmed New Yorkers where Cuomo failed, Newsom begs Rogan for a podcast invite, and Democrats’ Kamala Harris drama. Plus, AG Ken Paxton discusses a new lawsuit over Tylenol’s alleged autism link.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Gov. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif., exploded on podcast host Joe Rogan in a post from his press office account, in response to a resurfaced clip in which the podcast host called Newsom an "f---ing con man."

"JOE 'LITTLE GUY' ROGAN IS TOO CHICKEN TO HAVE ME ON HIS FAILING PODCAST BECAUSE HE KNOW I'D CRUSH HIM, SO HE TAKES CHEAP SHOTS FROM THE PEANUT GALLERY AS HE GETS RELEGATED TO IRRELEVANCY. ALL TALK, NO ACTION. I'M READY WHEN YOU ARE, 'LITTLE GUY.' OR KEEP HIDING!!!! — Governor GCN," the Trump-style post read.

The governor's press team was responding to a clip of Rogan discussing the 2024 election with Patrick Bet-David in 2023.

DAVID SPADE WONDERS IF HOLLYWOOD CAN RECOVER ITS MOVIE INDUSTRY AS PEOPLE FLEE LOS ANGELES

Newsom, Rogan

Governor Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference at San Lorenzo High School in San Lorenzo, California, on March 18, 2026, Joe Rogan during the UFC 320 event at T-Mobile Arena on Oct. 4, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images; Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

"Nobody wants President Newsom either," Rogan said. "Nobody believes in that guy. That guy’s a f---ing con man. I mean, everything he did in California, from trying to mandate vaccines for kids when it was totally unnecessary to being caught out in public without a mask and lying about the fact that he was outdoors. All of it. It’s just, nobody believes in the guy. He’s just a politician, just a stone-cold, narrative-driven politician, you know, and nobody thinks he’s a real human," Rogan said during the 2023 discussion.

Rogan called out Newsom more recently during "The Joe Rogan Experience," after his press office account had mocked Nick Shirley’s daycare fraud investigation by posting what appeared to be a satirical, AI-generated photo of a man carrying several cameras at a daycare and asking a teacher, "Hey, can I see your kids?"

"Did you see what the governor posted, what Newsom’s press office posted?" Rogan asked his guest on a March episode of his show. "They posted a photo of Nick Shirley, like a fake Nick Shirley, like a meme — like Nick Shirley peeking into windows."

JOE ROGAN, MEL GIBSON BLAST GOV. NEWSOM AMID WILDFIRES: 'PERSONALLY RUINED' CALIFORNIA

Rogan calls out Newsom's office for mocking Nick Shirley, says he's doing the work they failed to do Video

Newsom posted from his own X account in October, accusing Rogan of being too chicken to have him on.

In the October 2025 clip Newsom responded to, Rogan said, "You can’t ruin a city and then go on to ruin a state and say, ‘Guys, that was just practice. Once I get in as president, I’m gonna fix it all,'" referring to Newsom.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaking at a podium during a news conference

California Gov. Gavin Newsom takes questions from the media after announcing the state is suing the White House to restore SNAP funding before the cutoff during a news conference in Sacramento, California. (Fred Greaves/Reuters)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Rogan continued, "Like, everybody’s LEAVING. You have the highest unemployment. You have the highest homelessness. Money’s missing. You killed Hollywood. Like, Hollywood doesn’t exist anymore. It’s literally gone. You mandated vaccines for kids that didn’t need them. He did horrible s---."

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.

Close modal

Continue