Hero 'band dads' take down elderly active shooter at Texas high school

The swift actions of four tactically trained "band dads" helped prevent a bigger tragedy after they took down an active shooter who opened fire at a band competition at a high school in Texas.

The Pasadena Police Department confirmed that 83-year-old Dennis Brandl was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he allegedly opened fire at a local high school's band competition.

Around 6 p.m. on Sunday, police, along with the Pasadena Independent School District and Angelton Independent School District, said an elderly male identified as Brandl walked into the entrance of the auditorium after a drum line competition. Officials said he was carrying a handgun and fired it.

He got off two shots, according to the Angelton ISD, with one striking a door and another hitting a 26-year-old in the shoulder.

The district said the victim is a percussion technical consultant for Angleton High School and was taken to a Houston hospital, where he never lost consciousness and is expected to make a full recovery.

Moments after firing the gun, Brandl was tackled by a parent in attendance at the event.

Pasadena ISD police, a civilian and several good Samaritans immediately apprehended the suspect, the school district confirmed.

FOX 26 Houston identified the heroes as Air Force veteran Abram Trevino, Army veteran Adam Curow, Marine veteran Efrain (Polo) Castillo and Houston Police Department Sgt. Joe Sanchez.

Trevino and Curow both served for 13 years, and Castillo served for four. Sanchez has worked for the Houston Police Department for 32 years.

"As soon as everyone was screaming and yelling, gunshots fired, Joe and myself looked at each other and ran straight to the door. By the time we got inside, Polo and Abram were right behind us as a band dad team," Curow told FOX 26.

"I grabbed his arms while Adam took the gun out. Once the gun was removed from his hands, we had no handcuffs, so I took my belt off and made a handcuff," Sanchez described to FOX 26.

The four men restrained Brandl until law enforcement arrived at the school.

"I think anybody with our collective backgrounds would just do that just out of nature," Trevino said.

Police said that while they do not know the motive for the shooting, they are "confident that the actions of the bystanders will prove to be heroic."

"We are grateful for the brave citizens and the officers who were on the scene for security at the game and courageously stepped up to detain the shooter and prevent any possible further violence," Pasadena police wrote in a statement on their Facebook page.

The Houston Police Department praised Sanchez and thanked him for this selfless act.

"When danger struck, HPD Sergeant Joe Sanchez didn’t hesitate," the department wrote in a statement on X.

"While attending a band competition at a Pasadena school, Sgt. Sanchez was among those who quickly stepped up to protect lives. This month, he marks 33 years with HPD. We’re grateful for his service."

The school district said Brandl was not affiliated with the band contest, and it is currently being investigated why he was at the campus.

Police said Brandl claimed he was being chased by someone and that he was afraid he and his wife would be killed.

He is currently being held without bond.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all involved. I am so proud of our staff members, police from our district and city, and community members who made sure there was no further harm that could have taken place," Pasadena Independent School District Superintendent DeeAnn Powell wrote in a statement.

Stepheny Price is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Story tips and ideas can be sent to stepheny.price@fox.com