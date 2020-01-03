Hegseth on left-wing critics of Soleimani strike: The amount of hatred for Trump is 'disgusting'

Fox News host Pete Hegseth on Friday blasted the left's immediate criticism of the airstrike ordered by President Trump that killed Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Iraq.

“Shame on them. It’s disgusting the amount of hatred they have for this president. Their inability to step back for one moment and realize the world is a better place when a terrorist like Soleimani is dead," said Hegseth, a veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan, on “Fox & Friends.”

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., called on members of Congress late Thursday to join her in putting a stop to President Trump from starting a war in the Middle East as a "distraction," following the deadly U.S. airstrike. Other Democrats said Trump should have sought congressional approval to carry out the strike.

“So what if Trump wants war, knows this leads to war and needs the distraction?” the Democrat "Squad" member tweeted. “Real question is, will those with congressional authority step in and stop him? I know I will.”

The Pentagon confirmed earlier Thursday evening that Trump had ordered the attack that killed Soleimani, the head of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds Force, among other military officials at Baghdad International Airport in Iraq.

Iran’s top “shadow commander” was responsible for the deaths of hundreds of American and coalition service members and the wounding of thousands more, the State Department said.

The strike on Soleimani came amid tensions between Washington and Tehran following a New Year's Eve attack by Iranian-backed militias on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. Hegseth noted that Soleimani was in Iraq to direct another attack on Americans.

“Make no mistake, he is a terrorist who has killed over 600, at least. American blood on their hands. Men and women I served with on the battlefield, we know he had intentions in going to Baghdad, yet again to attempt to kill more Americans,” said Hegseth, praising Trump for taking a "bold step" to protect Americans.

Hegseth said thousands of American soldiers were killed or severely wounded by a powerful type of IED that Soleimani's forces provided to Shiite militias during the Iraq War.

"The technology was so sophisticated, it couldn't be coming from anyone but a state-backed actor. Soleimani was that actor," said Hegseth.

