Hegseth compares Elon Musk to real-life superhero in fight for free speech

Fox News host Pete Hegseth compared Elon Musk to a real-life superhero on Thursday's "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying if he cashes in on buying Twitter, the multi-billionaire would "completely change the culture of social media."

PETE HEGSETH: A lot of people out there are fans of superheroes. Over the last decade, the box office has been dominated by Marvel movies like "Spider-Man," "Captain America" and, of course, "Iron Man." In that movie, Tony Stark is one of the world's richest men who also just happens to be a genius. When disaster strikes and the planet needs him, Stark steps up using his power, wealth and smarts to become Iron Man. Now we don't live in that fantasy world. There are no superheroes waiting around to fix our problems. Just a couple of rich guys trying to do some good things.

This morning, Elon Musk, the world's richest man, made a move to take over Twitter and resurrect free speech. The social media giant has spent years, as you know, silencing critics and censoring those who they disagree with. And now they've met their match. Elon has tabled an offer to buy Twitter for $43 billion, a deal that's set to turn the company private if it's successful and give Elon full control. But this isn't just a major shakeup in the business world — it is, but it's more than that. This is about the Democrats losing control of their grasp over big tech and Americans raking in a major win. As you know, Twitter's been acting as an arm of the Democrat Party for years, using it to strangle the political narrative and censor their enemies. That's all thanks to the liberal hacks sitting in the C-suites of Twitter headquarters who are more than willing to sell themselves out to that very same Democrat Party. But that could all change with a Musk takeover, because for once, this isn't about power and money. Musk is doing it to save free speech.

But what they're saying is we need to silence more conservatives, not let them go off on Twitter. Letting Republicans speak freely would be anti-Democratic, according to them. The Twitter mob wants to keep things tight right where they like it.

But if Elon Musk takes over, maybe things will change. Elon says he'll let real, uncensored and unfiltered speech go on Twitter, and liberals would lose their grip, setting the bounds of every single discussion and battle. You just imagine what would happen to the Twitter mob. Elon Musk would completely change the culture of social media. The Twitter mob would be completely lost. They're used to social media amplifying their ideas and, you know, censoring anyone who disagrees. But if Musk buys Twitter, it might just level the playing field, and that's all we're asking for. Because when our ideas meet on a level playing field, we win the debate.