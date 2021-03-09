Pete Hegseth: Biden holding press conference would ‘muddy the waters’ on progressive agenda

Pete Hegseth says he believes Biden administration officials are keeping the president from holding a formal press conference because they believe he will "distract away from their highly progressive agenda."

The "Fox & Friends Weekend" co-host joined Harris Faulkner on "The Faulkner Focus" on Tuesday to offer his analysis, as the president reaches a record 48 days without a first news conference of his term.

PETE HEGSETH: "Why would Joe Biden take questions? If they’re able to ram through one of the biggest overhauls of our country in the form of a stimulus on the progressive side with only Democrat votes, and they don’t want to talk about what’s happening on the southern border, why would he? He would take them completely off-script. If you’re Ron Klain, the chief of staff, or you’re Susan Rice, the domestic policy adviser, or you’re even [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi, of course, your counsel to President Biden is 'Stay away from the cameras. Do not take questions. You will muddy the waters on the messaging.'

They’d rather have the banner on Fox News that says '48 days,' or that graphic of the former presidents saying that he hasn’t done one. And he’ll simply say, 'I address the American people directly. I take a few shouted questions. I do it differently. We’re turning the volume down from Trump,' and that’s what they’ll say as a rationalization. But ultimately they know their guy lost his fastball years ago and will only distract away from their highly progressive agenda if he speaks to reporters.

Will any journalist have the bravery to do the inside story of the conversations being had in the White House of how they pen in Joe Biden, how they manage his schedule, what he says, what they put on those little cards that he reads from when he signs executive orders, how they managed his messaging?

Who are the real powerbrokers driving the agenda, ensuring he signs something or supports something or doesn’t support something? There’s a story there and maybe there’s an intrepid journalist, someone willing to write about and ask those questions, because we’re only seeing one percent of what Joe Biden says on a daily basis. They’re seeing the real deal. I’d like to know what the real story is."