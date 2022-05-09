Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

HBO's Oliver blames Dems for not being aggressive enough supporting abortion, a 'cornerstone' of 'health care'

Oliver bashed Democrats in the past for saying abortions should be 'safe, legal and rare'

By Kristine Parks | Fox News
"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver scolded the Democrat Party for not being aggressive enough in pushing for abortion rights, as a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The HBO host called out past Democrat presidents for "shying away" from the abortion fight, while abortion’s "been under attack" by Republicans. Oliver outright rejected the message that abortions should be "safe, legal and rare," coined by former President Clinton.

"All that time, too many Democratic leaders shied away from engaging in that fight, or were squeamish in their defense of abortion. Bill Clinton, for instance, argued that it should be ‘safe, legal and rare,’ which cast abortion as a regrettably necessary evil, not a cornerstone of comprehensive health care," Oliver fumed.

SEN. CRUZ: DEMS ‘OPENLY CELEBRATE ABORTION AS A WONDERFUL THING’ 

HBO "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver laments the possible end of Roe v. Wade.

HBO "Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver laments the possible end of Roe v. Wade. (HBO/screenshot)

Oliver even faulted former President Obama for backing away from a campaign promise to enshrine abortion rights, saying it was "ridiculous" because "because [abortion rights] is something a majority of Americans do agree on."

The host complained, "And that's sadly been emblematic of Democrats' approach, offering vague statements in support, while abortion's been specifically under attack."

COMEDIAN JOHN OLIVER LAUNCHES PROFANITY-LACED TIRADE AGAINST TEXAS ABORTION LAW

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021.

Abortion rights advocates and anti-abortion protesters demonstrate in front of the Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Kent Nishimura / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Ranting that we now live in "a misogynistic theocracy run by five of the biggest weirdos in the country," the host pushed for a constitutional amendment to support "people's fundamental rights to make personal decisions about contraception, pregnancy, marriage, and family life."

Oliver told his audience to fear for their basic rights.

"[T]he fact is, under the current Supreme Court, your basic rights today could become crimes tomorrow," he said.

Other late night shows also carved out time to criticize the potential Supreme Court decision. "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah lamented the end to a U.S. "tradition," while "Late Late Show" host James Corden called it "the biggest rollback of human rights in modern U.S. history."

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to kristine.parks@fox.com.