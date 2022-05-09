HBO's Oliver blames Dems for not being aggressive enough supporting abortion, a 'cornerstone' of 'health care'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver scolded the Democrat Party for not being aggressive enough in pushing for abortion rights, as a leaked draft opinion revealed the Supreme Court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The HBO host called out past Democrat presidents for "shying away" from the abortion fight, while abortion’s "been under attack" by Republicans. Oliver outright rejected the message that abortions should be "safe, legal and rare," coined by former President Clinton.

"All that time, too many Democratic leaders shied away from engaging in that fight, or were squeamish in their defense of abortion. Bill Clinton, for instance, argued that it should be ‘safe, legal and rare,’ which cast abortion as a regrettably necessary evil, not a cornerstone of comprehensive health care," Oliver fumed.

Oliver even faulted former President Obama for backing away from a campaign promise to enshrine abortion rights, saying it was "ridiculous" because "because [abortion rights] is something a majority of Americans do agree on."

The host complained, "And that's sadly been emblematic of Democrats' approach, offering vague statements in support, while abortion's been specifically under attack."

Ranting that we now live in "a misogynistic theocracy run by five of the biggest weirdos in the country," the host pushed for a constitutional amendment to support "people's fundamental rights to make personal decisions about contraception, pregnancy, marriage, and family life."

Oliver told his audience to fear for their basic rights.

"[T]he fact is, under the current Supreme Court, your basic rights today could become crimes tomorrow," he said.

Other late night shows also carved out time to criticize the potential Supreme Court decision. "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah lamented the end to a U.S. "tradition," while "Late Late Show" host James Corden called it "the biggest rollback of human rights in modern U.S. history."