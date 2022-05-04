WaPo's Rubin frets if Supreme Court overturns Roe, it will be 'state-enforced theocracy’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Washington Post opinion columnist Jennifer Rubin raged against Republicans and the Supreme Court in her Wednesday column, calling the potential end of Roe v. Wade, the beginning of "state-enforced theocracy."

Rubin bristled at the media’s use of the term "culture wars" to describe how conservatives and liberals are divided on certain controversial issues such as abortion.

There were not two sides to the issue, she argued, but only the right imposing "religious tyranny."

"This is religious tyranny," she wrote. "[T]he right seeks to break through all restraints on government power in an effort to establish a society that aligns with a minority view of America as a White, Christian country."

Rubin accused the Supreme Court of conducting a "religious power grab" and "imposing religion by government edict" for considering overturning the abortion law.

The former self-described "conservative" urged Congress to resort to desperate measures to protect abortion rights.

"[T]hey should consider advocating for extreme measures, including impeachment and a filibuster exception to codify Roe," she wrote.

WAPO'S JEN RUBIN CALLS THE GOP ‘A MOVEMENT DEDICATED TO IMPOSING WHITE CHRISTIAN NATIONALISM’

She took particular issue with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., for defending the "nuclear family" and saying that "abortion kills human children."

"The senator is explicitly calling for state power to be used in the service of his religious beliefs," she said. "Actually, he wants to mandate conduct based on the religious view that humanity/personhood starts at conception,"

Rubin concluded her rant against "religion" and the GOP by claiming that if the Supreme Court overturned Roe, they would be imposing "theocracy" or "religious authoritarianism."

"In sum, the media’s ‘culture wars’ shorthand is an evasion, a refusal to recognize that what is at stake are the rights and lives of those without the resources or power to defend themselves (e.g., travel out of state for an abortion). The Supreme Court is poised to roil the very essence of our constitutional tradition and strike at the heart of a pluralistic democracy. Let’s call it what it really is: state-enforced theocracy, or, if you prefer, religious authoritarianism," she wrote.

CLICK TO GET FOX NEWS APP

Some Republicans have argued that Democrats view abortion as sacred as religion.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., said on Fox News’ "Tucker Carlson Tonight" Tuesday, that "abortion is religion for the far-left and they are willing to do anything to defend that religion and to force it on everyone else."