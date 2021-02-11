Hawley: ABC reporter 'disgusting' for likening Trump to a 'Fuhrer' of Republicans

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., ripped a "disgusting" ABC correspondent Thursday for likening former President Donald Trump's power over the Republican Party to that of a "Führer," accusing the media of being unable to resist Nazi comparisons.

Reacting to this week's impeachment proceedings against Trump on a charge he incited an insurrection at the Capitol, ABC's Terry Moran declared Trump has a "personalized power like we haven't seen."

"It’s a caudillo, it’s a Caesar, it’s a Führer. We don’t see that in this country. We do now," he said.

The word "Führer" is a German word for leader and was used to address Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Hawley, who has come under fire for his support of Trump's efforts to overturn President Joe Biden's 2020 victory, told "The Faulkner Focus" the Republican Party belonged to the voters alone.

"I've taken an oath to uphold the Constitution and also to serve the people of my state," he said. "I notice that he used the word 'Führer,' of course, the media can't go one second, the left-wing media, without comparing Republican voters to Nazis and comparing President Trump to Hitler. You talk about offensive and disgusting? That just shows you that's what this trial is about."

Hawley joined most of his Senate Republican colleagues in voting against holding the impeachment trial to begin with, declaring it unconstitutional. He has repeatedly derided it as an illegitimate "kangaroo court."

"This kangaroo court is about trying to delegitimize half the American electorate while Americans are suffering in, while we're in the depths of a pandemic. This is what the Democrats are doing, pursuing a personal political vendetta, and it is totally wrong, and they're going to have to be accountable for it at the polls," he said.

He added the use of Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., as a House impeachment manager further undercut the credibility of the proceedings, given Swalwell's reported link to a Chinese spy.

"The whole thing is a sham. It is a disgrace and it is time for it to end," Hawley said.

House impeachment managers have sought to show Trump incited a mob of supporters to storm the Capitol on Jan. 6 through inflammatory rhetoric about a stolen election. The trial has included some footage never revealed to the public, including some of the rioters specifically calling for violence and calling out Speaker Nancy Pelosi's, D-Calif., name.