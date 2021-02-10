ABC's Terry Moran compares 'personalized power' Trump has over GOP to a 'Führer' amid impeachment trial

During ABC News' coverage of the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, senior national correspondent Terry Moran compared the power the 45th president has over the GOP to that of a "Führer."

Moran explained Republicans "just aren't going to budge" as the Democratic House impeachment managers continue to make the case that Trump incited an insurrection on Capitol Hill last month.

"I think we've heard it in these vivid videos that the Democratic House managers are playing [of people chanting] 'Fight for Trump, fight for Trump, fight for Trump,' not 'fight for America,'" Moran said.

"[Trump] has the Republican Party as a personalized power like we haven't seen," he added. "It’s a caudillo, it’s a Caesar, it’s a Führer. We don’t see that in this country. We do now."

Only six GOP senators sided with Democrats on Tuesday in the vote approving the constitutionality of holding an impeachment trial for the former president, indicating an uphill battle for Democrats to reach the 67 Senate votes for a convinction.