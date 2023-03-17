Hatchet-wielding attacker subdued during wild attack caught on camera at California gym

Gym-goers at a Planet Fitness in California got more of a workout than they bargained for after they sprang into action to pin down a hatchet-wielding attacker that held a victim at knife-point.

One of the heroes joined "Fox & Friends" Friday to discuss the incident and why he decided to jump in and help before police arrived at the scene.

"I kind of didn't really hesitate," Good Samaritan John Keene said. "I didn't have a game plan. The four of us, none of us even talked as we walked over there. We all did the exact same thing. And I felt that Steve, the guy with the hat, was going to go in and do something. So I thought, if he goes, I'm going to go because I didn't want him to get hurt, too."

"So we didn't really decide to do anything. We just did."

WOMAN FIGHTS OFF ATTACKER IN THE GYM, TELLS OTHERS TO ‘ALWAYS BE CAUTIOUS’ AND ‘ALWAYS FIGHT BACK’

next Image 1 of 2

prev Image 2 of 2

Keene was working out on a stair machine at the Corona gym, Tuesday, when he heard screaming and shouting coming from another area in the gym. When he turned around, he noticed a man holding a victim at knife-point.

Upon seeing the scene, he turned off the machine and started walking over to try and help.

"As I was approaching and three other guys approached at the same time, and we didn't really have a game plan at all. We just were going to try to help, if we could," Keene said.

The four men were able to neutralize the suspect wielding both a knife and hatchet until police arrived on the scene. After police arrived, the victim was transported to the hospital.

VIRAL VIDEO CAPTURES VIOLENT BRAWL BETWEEN TWO GYM GOERS

next Image 1 of 3

prev next Image 2 of 3

prev Image 3 of 3

Despite multiple stab wounds, the victim has been released and is expected to fully recover.

Keene shared that the suspect was heard screaming after entering the gym before attacking the victim.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"He yelled, 'Respect us,' and then mostly 'give me water.' The guy in the picture there was a nurse. And he said that he smelled methamphetamine on him. So I think maybe the water had something to do with that. I'm not really sure."

It is still unclear what will happen to the suspect.