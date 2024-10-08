Harris shredded for saying she'd do nothing differently from Biden: 'Good night to Kamala's campaign'

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris said she damned her campaign by telling "The View" she couldn't think of anything she would have done differently from President Biden.

The Biden presidency has been consistently dogged by crises ranging from domestic issues like inflation and chaos at the border, to international scandals like the disastrously managed withdrawal from Afghanistan. As Harris has tried to prove to the American people that she would be a competent president, many have argued that her connection with Biden's unpopularity is a liability for her election prospects.

As Harris spoke to co-hosts of "The View" on Tuesday, she was asked by co-host Sunny Hostin, "If anything, would you have done something differently than President Biden during the past four years?"

Harris responded, "There is not a thing that comes to mind."

The Trump-Vance campaign jumped on the response.

"Kamala Harris is more of the same," Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, wrote. "She admits it herself."

Many conservatives on social media expressed joy and disbelief that Harris chose to hitch her reputation to the embattled president, with some arguing she is helping her opponent, former President Donald Trump.

OutKick's Riley Gaines suggested, "She's done more to elect Trump than she has to elect herself."

"Oh my goodness," Fox News’ Guy Benson responded to the clip, later joking it would make an excellent campaign ad for Trump, "’I’m Donald Trump and I approve this message.’"

"This will be the nail in Kamala Harris’s coffin," The Federalist co-founder Sean Davis predicted.

"It reminds me of John Kerry’s ‘I voted for the $87 billion before I voted against it’ comment about Iraq war funding when he was fighting charges of being a spineless flip-flopper," he added. "That single comment ended his campaign."

"I’m floored by this," CNN senior political commentator Scott Jennings said. "Honestly can’t believe it."

Political strategist Chris Barron argued Harris’ comment would sink her chances at the White House, "Say good night to Kamala’s campaign."

"The View Lady accidentally asks the most brutal question Kamala's gotten," podcaster Wade Stotts posted.

Some public figures argued that "more of the same" is an election-losing proposition.

"More of the same," Former Trump ambassador Richard Grenell said. "Wars. Bidenomics. Open borders. Gas prices. Grocery prices."

The official account of the Republican Party cited a few key issues on American voters’ minds, "Prices up over 20%, the worst border crisis in U.S. history, and the world on the brink of world war III...and Kamala says she wouldn't have done anything differently."

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders slammed Harris for a similar litany of issues, saying, "Prices are up 20%, millions have crossed our southern border illegally, and our allies around the world are under attack. But don’t worry, America. Kamala says she wouldn’t change a thing."

"13 brave service members losing their life, run away inflation, 14 million illegals over our southern border, 300,000 unaccounted for children sold into God knows what," Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., said as he recalled the infamously bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan. "Should I go on?"

Last week, Biden said during a White House press briefing that he and Harris were in constant contact and "singing from the same song sheet."

"Now, she was a major player in everything we've done, including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass. And so she's been, and her, her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we're doing," Biden said.

Conservative commentators had a similar laugh, suggesting that Biden had accidentally made a campaign ad for Trump.

Fox News' Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.