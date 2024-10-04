Conservatives joke Biden made Trump campaign ad by calling Harris a 'major player in everything' admin does

Many conservative commentators said Friday that President Biden tying Vice President Kamala Harris so closely to his administration’s record is a boon to former President Trump's campaign.

For the first time, Biden made an appearance during a White House press briefing where he spoke briefly about the averted port workers strike, Friday's positive jobs numbers and announced that he may request additional money from Congress to fund Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Biden was asked what role Harris has played amid numerous crises at home and abroad.

"Well, she's, I'm in constant contact with her. She's aware we all, we're singing from the same song sheet. We, she helped pass all the laws that are being employed," said Biden.



"Now, she was a major player in everything we've done, including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass. And so she's been, and her, her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we're doing," Biden continued.

As Harris seeks to turn the page on Biden’s embattled presidency, conservatives on social media called this a gift to the Trump campaign.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha mocked the statement by writing, "Look ma. A campaign ad!"

"I’m Donald Trump and I approved this message," Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita joked.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson shared a similar quip, "’I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.’"

"Hahahaha!" Sky News host Rita Panahi laughed. "Thanks Joe."

"If Biden were *actively trying* to tank Kamala’s campaign, what would he be doing differently?" Daily Wire’s Virginia Kruta asked.

CNN pundit Scott Jennings wrote, "He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible."

Biden’s surprise media appearance occurred at almost the exact same time as Harris was speaking at a major event, causing networks to cut away from her to focus on the president instead.

"We were actually about to go live to Vice President Kamala Harris, who‘s speaking right now in Detroit, Michigan and apparently she‘s talking about this port strike ending," CNN host Boris Sanchez said on Friday. "She‘s trying to appeal to union workers and yet you have the president of the United States come out, clearly overshadowing her, answering significant questions."

"Kamala began speaking in Michigan at 2:04 EST. Biden went to the White House briefing room two minutes later for the first time since he took office. All of the networks then cut from Kamala to Biden. Biden then said he and Kamala are ‘singing from the same song sheet. She's a major player in everything that we've done,’" digital strategist Greg Price wrote in a social media post. "He absolutely despises her lol."

