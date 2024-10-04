Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Conservatives joke Biden made Trump campaign ad by calling Harris a 'major player in everything' admin does

'We’re singing from the same song sheet,' Biden said of Harris' involvement

By Alexander Hall Fox News
Biden makes surprise appearance at White House briefing Video

Biden makes surprise appearance at White House briefing

President Biden touted the September jobs report and said that he may need to ask Congress for more money for Hurricane Helene disaster relief, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, during a surprise White House press briefing appearance.

Many conservative commentators said Friday that President Biden tying Vice President Kamala Harris so closely to his administration’s record is a boon to former President Trump's campaign.

For the first time, Biden made an appearance during a White House press briefing where he spoke briefly about the averted port workers strike, Friday's positive jobs numbers and announced that he may request additional money from Congress to fund Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Biden was asked what role Harris has played amid numerous crises at home and abroad. 

"Well, she's, I'm in constant contact with her. She's aware we all, we're singing from the same song sheet. We, she helped pass all the laws that are being employed," said Biden.

"Now, she was a major player in everything we've done, including passage of legislation which we were told we could never pass. And so she's been, and her, her staff is interlocked with mine in terms of all the things we're doing," Biden continued.

HARRIS CAMPAIGN IS IN 'DANGER ZONE' AS AMERICANS WORRY ABOUT COUNTRY'S DIRECTION, SAYS CNN DATA GURU

Photos arranged of Biden, Kamala, and Trump

Multiple commentators online argued that President Biden tying Vice President Kamala Harris to his administration’s record is a boon to the Trump campaign. (Biden photo from Shawn Thew/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images | Harris photo from Jim Vondruska/Getty Images | Trump photo from  Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

BIDEN GETS DEFENSIVE WHEN PUSHED ON WHO'S ‘COMMANDING’ HURRICANE HELENE RESPONSE

As Harris seeks to turn the page on Biden’s embattled presidency, conservatives on social media called this a gift to the Trump campaign.

Fox News contributor Joe Concha mocked the statement by writing, "Look ma. A campaign ad!"

"I’m Donald Trump and I approved this message," Trump campaign adviser Chris LaCivita joked.

Fox News contributor Guy Benson shared a similar quip, "’I’m Donald Trump, and I approve this message.’"

"Hahahaha!" Sky News host Rita Panahi laughed. "Thanks Joe."

Karine Jean-Pierre and President Biden

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre (L) fields a question for US President Joe Biden during the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, DC, on October 4, 2024. (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

BUTTIGIEG'S MESSAGE ON RESTRICTING CIVILIAN DRONES NEAR HURRICANE HELENE DAMAGE PROMPTS OUTCRY, CLARIFICATION

"If Biden were *actively trying* to tank Kamala’s campaign, what would he be doing differently?" Daily Wire’s Virginia Kruta asked.

CNN pundit Scott Jennings wrote, "He is literally trying to destroy her campaign and it’s just incredible."

Biden’s surprise media appearance occurred at almost the exact same time as Harris was speaking at a major event, causing networks to cut away from her to focus on the president instead. 

"We were actually about to go live to Vice President Kamala Harris, who‘s speaking right now in Detroit, Michigan and apparently she‘s talking about this port strike ending," CNN host Boris Sanchez said on Friday. "She‘s trying to appeal to union workers and yet you have the president of the United States come out, clearly overshadowing her, answering significant questions."

Biden touts ‘strength’ of US economy during WH briefing Video

"Kamala began speaking in Michigan at 2:04 EST. Biden went to the White House briefing room two minutes later for the first time since he took office. All of the networks then cut from Kamala to Biden. Biden then said he and Kamala are ‘singing from the same song sheet. She's a major player in everything that we've done,’" digital strategist Greg Price wrote in a social media post. "He absolutely despises her lol."

Fox News' Chris Pandolfo contributed to this report.

Alexander Hall is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Alexander.hall@fox.com.