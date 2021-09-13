Harris Faulkner's new Fox Nation special highlights the heroic stories of first responders

Each day, a first responder is tasked to be a hero.



Now, Fox Nation is highlighting their heroic efforts and giving back to the many brave souls who continuously put themselves in harm's way for their fellow Americans.



Harris Faulker, host of ‘The Faulker Focus’ and co-host of 'Outnumbered,' announced on the latter Monday her new Fox Nation special, ‘‘When Seconds Count," which documents rescue stories told by first responders — highlighting the men and women who know just how to react when seconds count.

The special, which is now available to stream on Fox Nation, details dramatic rescues ranging from burning buildings to treacherous hiking trails.



"I cannot wait to watch this," former press secretary and Fox News' ‘Outnumbered’ co-host Kayleigh McEnany said during Faulkner’s announcement.



"...As crime has gone up in our country, as COVID was raging, guess who didn’t sit down? Guess who didn’t quarantine and isolate with the rest of us in lockdown? It was our first responders — the men and women who (Faulker) interviewed... I can’t wait....I’ll be checking it out."

During "Outnumbered," Faulkner shared an exclusive clip from the special highlighting 911 dispatchers responding to calls about a house fire.

Faulkner narrates how the "flames erupted" and "lit up the night sky," revealing audio from the 911 switchboard responding to many frantic emergency calls — underscoring just how courageous our country's first responders really are.



In an effort to show its appreciation for these very acts of courage, Fox Nation will be donating $5 for every new sign-up between now and September 20 to Answer the Call, "an organization dedicated to providing support to families of New York City’s first responders killed in the line of duty," said Faulkner.