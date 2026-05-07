Harris backs releasing DNC's 2024 election autopsy despite leadership burying report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Vice President Kamala Harris supports the idea of releasing the Democratic National Committee's (DNC) 2024 election report despite party leadership refusing to release it.

"As former Vice President Kamala Harris considers another run for president, she is also signaling that she has no problem with a public airing of what went wrong last time — telling donors she believes the Democratic National Committee should release its buried autopsy of her failed 2024 campaign, according to a person who has heard the conversations," NBC News first reported on Thursday.

The report came after DNC Chair Ken Martin repeatedly dodged requests from within his own political party to release the report on where Democrats failed in the last presidential election.

KAMALA HARRIS TEASES SHE 'MIGHT' RUN FOR PRESIDENT AGAIN IN 2028

NBC News also clarified that Harris has not discussed her opinion with Martin despite discussing the report with donors.

"While she indicated to donors that she had no issue with releasing it, Harris has not discussed the postmortem with DNC Chairman Ken Martin and did not know about his decision to keep it under wraps until it happened, this person said," NBC reported.

Fox News Digital later confirmed the report with a source familiar with the conversation.

The autopsy, a 200-page analysis conducted from over 300 interviews across 50 states, was originally ordered by Martin in February 2025, shortly after he became DNC chair. However, by December, Martin announced that he had decided against making the results of the report public.

EX-DNC CHAIR COMPLAINS DEMOCRATS EXPECTED HIM TO 'JUST RUBBER-STAMP' PLANS DURING 2024 CAMPAIGN

This decision came after it was reported by The New York Times in July that the autopsy would not look at any strategic decisions made by the Democratic presidential campaign, such as whether then-President Joe Biden should have stayed in the race or dropped out sooner, and if Harris was the best person to run in his place.

In a recent interview on "Pod Save America," Martin downplayed the report's findings and insisted that the Democratic Party had already learned key "lessons."

POLLSTER NATE SILVER SHOCKED BY DEMOCRATIC UNWILLINGNESS TO 'ADMIT THEY F----- UP' IN 2024

"The reality is, is that there's no smoking gun here. And as much as people would like to keep focusing in on those pieces, what they're ignoring is that we're sharing out the lessons. We have been incorporating those, and we have actually been putting those lessons into action, which I'm most proud of," Martin said.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

In the same article, NBC News reported that Harris has not yet decided whether to run for president again in 2028, though she is reaching out to colleagues like MS NOW host Rev. Al Sharpton about whether she should.