Harold Ford Jr. on Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia: The president was 'right to travel there'

Fox News' Harold Ford Jr. explained Monday on "Special Report" why he believes President Biden was "right" to travel to Saudi Arabia and mend the relationship between the two countries.

HAROLD FORD JR: I think the president, despite his low poll ratings and other things, he was right to travel there. We've got to reset our relations in that region. Largely because we have bigger plans than Iran or bigger things, bigger aims than Iran. But we have big plans here at home which is to lower our gas prices and to hopefully get out of the conflict with Ukraine saving face and winning. And part of that is trying to find ways in which the world can be powered.

I think some in my party have to understand that real politics takes over when you are confronting real politics. And real politics today suggests that our aims around climate and around other thing shouldn't be about abandoned. But certain things have to be added to that platform one of those things is ensuring that we can power the world.

