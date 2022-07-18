Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Harold Ford Jr. on Biden's trip to Saudi Arabia: The president was 'right to travel there'

Fox News co-host says the U.S. needed to improve relations in the region

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
The US needs to 'reset our relations' in Saudi Arabia: Harold Ford Jr Video

The US needs to 'reset our relations' in Saudi Arabia: Harold Ford Jr

Fox News co-host Harold Ford Jr. laid out why he thought President Biden made the right decision to travel to Saudi Arabia despite his promise he would make the country a 'pariah.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News' Harold Ford Jr. explained Monday on "Special Report" why he believes President Biden was "right" to travel to Saudi Arabia and mend the relationship between the two countries. 

HAROLD FORD JR: I think the president, despite his low poll ratings and other things, he was right to travel there. We've got to reset our relations in that region. Largely because we have bigger plans than Iran or bigger things, bigger aims than Iran. But we have big plans here at home which is to lower our gas prices and to hopefully get out of the conflict with Ukraine saving face and winning. And part of that is trying to find ways in which the world can be powered. 

I think some in my party have to understand that real politics takes over when you are confronting real politics. And real politics today suggests that our aims around climate and around other thing shouldn't be about abandoned. But certain things have to be added to that platform one of those things is ensuring that we can power the world. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: 

The US needs to 'reset our relations' in Saudi Arabia: Harold Ford Jr Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.