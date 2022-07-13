Biden lashes out at reporter asking about dismal approval among Dems: ‘Read the polls, Jack’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Biden became agitated and approached a reporter Tuesday after he was asked his response to a recent poll showing a majority of Democrats do not want him to seek reelection in 2024.

"Mr. President, what’s your message to Democrats who don’t want you to run again?" the reporter asked at the White House congressional picnic.

Biden, walking adjacent to the reporter, then paused in his tracks, telling the reporter that "they want me to run," and for him to "read the polls." The reporter noted that roughly two-thirds of Democrats say they don’t want him to run again in that New York Times survey.

"Read the polls, Jack, you guys are all the same," Biden continued as he slowly began walking up closely to the reporter and the camera. "That poll showed that 92% of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me."

BIDEN'S APPROVAL RATING WOULD BE HIGHER IF INFLATION WASN'T 'CONSTANTLY IN THE NEWS,' SUGGESTS WAPO COLUMN

Both the reporter and Biden then reiterated their claims to each other, with the reporter again claiming that a majority of Democrats do not want Biden to campaign in 2024, and Biden refuting the statistic, claiming it was quite the opposite.

The interaction comes as the media has highlighted numerous polls that show Biden in hot water with American voters, including voters of his own party. The numbers that Biden and the reporter spoke on came from a New York Times/Sienna College poll conducted between July 5 and 7.

In this particular situation, the reporter was in fact correct in his assessment that a majority, or around tw-thirds, of Democrats do not want Biden to seek the presidency again in two years’ time. The poll revealed that a staggering 64% of Democratic voters agree that somewhat else should take the mantle in 2024.

BIDEN TOO OLD TO RUN AGAIN IN 2024 SAYS NEW YORK TIMES COLUMNIST: 'SEEING SOMEONE WOBBLE ON A TIGHTROPE'

As for Biden’s statistic of 92%, that number does appear in the poll, but is not attributable to a question about whether he should or should not run in 2024. Instead, the statistic is in reference to the fact that 92% of Democrats would still vote for Biden in a hypothetical rematch against former president Trump.

The poll also highlighted a number of other notable insights into the national mood regarding Biden and his administration.

The polling shows particular frustration among younger voters, showing 94% of Democrats under the age of 30 would prefer a different nominee. The poll also found that just 13% of Americans believe the country is on the right track.