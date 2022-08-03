Harold Ford Jr. on AOC's potential presidential campaign: She could make a 'viable' candidate in a few years

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Democratic strategist Harold Ford Jr. said Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., could be a power player for her party in the future and potentially become the nominee for president.

HAROLD FORD Jr.: I will remind everybody in 1982 when Ronald Reagan was president, there was a headline, and an ABC News poll that came out that said almost 60% of Americans had not wanted Ronald Reagan to seek reelection. Two years later he won 49 states beating Walter Mondale. This may or may not happen with Joe Biden, but certainly there's time to do this. You can’t have one op-ed by a political consultant, whom I don't know, saying that she’s going to run for president and could be president. There are a lot of elements to what Jesse said that’s right. There is maturing that you have to do in politics.

There’s a vision you have to lay out for the country. With time, you are able to do some of those things. A number of us in the party who don’t agree with some of the positions that some in the party, the progressive wing, the positions that they take. Whether or not those ideas are the ones that are going to sustain and help the country build. You think about what we were dealing with yesterday, the speaker of the house leading a delegation to Taiwan.

The truth of the matter is we need a better, coherent, a new strategy as it relates to that region of the world. It needs to involve an effort that fuels trade, investment, national security, human rights and how you calibrate that. I have not heard those in the progressive wing speak about these kinds of issues, speak about the kind of investments we need to make in our country. If they do that perhaps she could be a viable candidate. Maybe next time or even four, six, eight years from now.

