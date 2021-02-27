Hannity urges GOP to stop 'infighting,' unite as conservatives: 'Enough enemies in your life'

Sean Hannity on Friday urged Republican lawmakers to stop fighting with each other and focus on the conservative principles that unite them.

"The Republican Party, like the Democratic Party, is made up of a broad coalition," the "Hannity" host said, acknowledging that not all Republicans are as conservative as him. "If Republicans are to succeed and win elections moving forward it’s really not that complicated. They have to stop the infighting, focus on a basic few American First, Make America Great Again, Reagan conservative principles."

He listed a number of conservative values: freedom, liberty, limited government, lower taxes, less bureaucracy, Constitutionalists on the bench, law and order, safety and security, school choice, secure borders, free and fair trade, energy independence, the First and Second amendments and the Constitution.

"That’s it," Hannity said. "I’m a conservative. That’s my agenda. I’ve not changed in 33 years on radio and 25 years on Fox."

Noting Reagan’s 80% principle that says agreeing with someone that often can’t make them much of an enemy, he said, "For the idiots in Washington, D.C., that want to fight each other, if you stay focused on that agenda, it’s not that complicated. It’s simple and you will win and you will get power."

He advised lawmakers, "If you promise it, go and fight for it," adding "the smears, the attacks from Democrats, the media mob – there are enough enemies in your life."

Republicans have had some high-profile squabbles since several GOP members of the House and Senate voted along with Democrats to impeach and convict former President Trump over the riot at the U.S. Capitol in January. Trump fell 10 votes short of conviction and was acquitted earlier this month.

Much of the ire from Trump loyalists was focused on Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the third-highest ranking GOP member of the House, who voted to impeach Trump and has been critical of his alleged role in inciting the rioters.

She survived a vote earlier this month to have her ousted from her leadership position over her impeachment vote and was called out again last week after she and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., differed on whether Trump should speak as planned at the Conservative Police Action Conference (CPAC) on Sunday.

Republicans like Donald Trump Jr. and Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., have also said they plan to back candidates who want to primary Cheney and potentially other Republicans who voted to impeach Trump.