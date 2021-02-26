Hannity asks 'who's really in charge' after report on Kamala Harris' foreign policy responsibilities

Is Vice President Kamala Harris starting to do President Biden's job for him?

That's the question Fox News host Sean Hannity asked while reviewing a report on Harris taking on foreign policy responsibilities, like solo meetings with foreign leaders.

According to Politico, Harris is trying to carve out a specialty in in foreign policy. She also participated in the first bilateral meeting of the new administration between Canada and the United States. Biden reportedly didn't do the same as vice president in the Obama administration.

"According to a new shocking Politico report, Vice President Harris is quickly being prepped to take the foreign policy reins from the Biden administration," Hannity said.

DOZENS OF HOUSE DEMOCRATS WANT BIDEN TO GIVE UP SOLE AUTHORITY TO LAUNCH NUCLEAR CODES

"Biden is now reportedly encouraging his vice president to engage directly with world leaders -- that would be his job -- and by the way, even develop her own rapport with U.S. allies. Harris has also been meeting weekly with Secretary of State Anthony Blinken. So the question tonight is, why?"

Hannity added: "If Joe Biden is not up to the task, well, we know that he rarely appears in public, we know that he takes very few questions. We know he hasn't even scheduled a joint session of Congress for the State of the Union address."

He also pointed to reporting that House Democrats requested Biden given up his sole authority to launch nuclear weapons.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We can all see with our own eyes that Joe is frail, he is weak, and yes, he's struggling cognitively," Hannity said.

"Even a few dozen Democrats now are trying to take away the nuclear codes from Joe Biden so it's not in the hands of just him, one person ... and his vice president now holding one on one calls with other world leaders. So what's really going on here? Who's in charge? And by the way, should we be concerned?"