Sean Hannity calls out Savannah Guthrie for 'serving as a Joe Biden surrogate' at Trump-NBC town hall

Sean Hannity accused NBC News Thursday night of turning its town hall with President Trump into a "political debate" with the president and moderator Savannah Guthrie on opposite sides.

"NBC fake News did their best to ambush President Trump at tonight's town hall," the "Hannity" host said at the top of his show. "He pretty much debated Savannah Guthrie and what we all witnessed was not journalism, it was a political debate with the morning host of the 'Today' show serving as a Joe Biden surrogate and it didn't really work out well for her.

"Questions, topics, tactics all reeking of nothing but pure political bias," Hannity added.

Guthrie was panned by critics for spending much of the allotted time grilling Trump on masks and White supremacy instead of turning the floor over to voters.

"How long will NBC go before giving an actual voter the chance to ask a question?" asked pollster Frank Luntz, who later called the "town hall" descriptor of the program "false advertising."

"A third of the way into the NBC town hall and NO questions from the PEOPLE!!!" White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany exclaimed.

"Savannah Guthrie posture toward Trump compared to Lester Holt’s toward Biden is night and day," The Hill media reporter Joe Concha wrote, recalling a previous NBC News town hall with the Democratic nominee.

"In the first few minutes, the president was once again asked -- for the 400 millionth time -- to repeat what he has said over and over again, to condemn White supremacy," Hannity noted.

The host added that Guthrie has to exit the "New York, liberal, elitist, out of touch bubble you're living in and maybe read some other news or take a step outside the far-left enclave that is conspiracy TV, MSDNC.

"President Trump has condemned, Savannah, white supremacy over and over and over and over again," Hannity emphasized. "And if you didn't know, you should have known."

"At this point," the host concluded, "the abusively biased MSNBC is using the White supremacy lie once again to smear the president. They don't care about facts, they don't care about research, they don't care about truth, they don't care about fundamental fairness, especially not MSDNC news, which is completely corrupt, as we saw tonight."

