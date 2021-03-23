Hannity: The left using Colorado shooting 'for political purposes' to push new gun bans

Fox News host Sean Hannity called out the national media and liberal Democrats in his "Hannity" monologue for politicizing Monday's mass shooting, first rushing to the conclusion that it was carried out by a White man, and then shifting to gun control after the shooter was identified as a Syrian-born Muslim.

Sadly many on the left want to use this horrific event for political purposes. Within minutes of the shooting, without knowing anything, many taking to Twitter again, as usual predictably rushing to judgment. In a now deleted tweet, the vice president's adult niece tweeting, "Violent white men are the greatest terrorist threat to our country!" One editor for Deadspin wrote, "Extremely tired of people’s lives depending on whether a white man with an AR-15 is having a good day or not." A race and inclusion editor at USA Today responded, "It’s always an angry white man. Always." I could go on and on and on with tweets just like this.

"But now that the shooter has been identified, a Syrian-born Muslim, the left simply moved on to another political tactic. That is, okay, never let a crisis go to waste, now the hysteria surrounding gun control has predictably taken over Washington, DC. Chuck Schumer vowed to bring new gun control restrictions to the senate floor. Joe Biden, he’s now promised to ban so-called bad assault rifles to rule by executive fiat, once again bypassing that co-equal branch of government known as the legislative branch. Barack Obama’s weighed in, who loathes the Second Amendment and the Bill of Rights in general. He’s speaking out, he’s making an impassioned plea for new gun bans. And of course, the media mob—the extension of all things radical socialist democrat—they are demanding broad new gun bans.

