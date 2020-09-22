Sean Hannity: SCOTUS battle shows Democrats 'don't care about our great system of justice'

Democrats are showing that they don't care about about the American justice system as it currently exists, and would like to do away with it, Sean Hannity argued Tuesday night.

"Radical Democrats, the media mob, well, they don't seem to care about any precedent," the "Hannity" host said. "They don't care about the Constitution. They don't care about the Bill of Rights. They don't care about coequal branches of government and checks and balances."

SEN. WHITEHOUSE WARNS GOP CAN'T COMPLAIN ABOUT 'FUTURE PROCEDURAL EFFORTS' BY DEMS IF SCOTUS PICK CONFIRMED

Leading Democrats have indicated they would take extraordinary measures if the Senate confirmed President Trump's Supreme Court nominee before Election Day, with both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Judiciary Committee member Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., warning that nothing was "off the table."

Mainstream media figures have joined the chorus, with author Reza Aslan tweeting last week: "If they even TRY to replace RBG we burn the entire f-----g thing down." On Monday night, CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested Democrats had to "blow up the entire system" and "stack the court" if they win the White House and Senate in November.

"They're now threatening to ... literally stack the courts, end the Electoral College, and the legislative filibuster ... Democrats do not care about our great system of justice," Hannity said. "They want to burn down the system and they're saying so. Believe them. For them, the only thing that matters is power. In 42 days, well, actually the power lies in your hands -- if it's an honest election."