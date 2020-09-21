CNN's Don Lemon suggests to 'blow up the entire system'

CNN anchor Don Lemon suggested on Monday that radical change is necessary in order for the "majority" to have a bigger say in government.

During his nightly handoff with primetime colleague Chris Cuomo, Lemon floated a solution for the masses who are disenfranchised by both parties.

"We're going to have to blow up the entire system," Lemon said.

"I don't know about that," Cuomo reacted, who argued that Americans just have to vote.

"You know what we're going to have to do?... You're going to have to get rid of the electoral college," Lemon continued. "Because the minority in this country get to decide who our judges are and who our president is. Is that fair?"

CNN'S CHRIS CUOMO PREDICTS A 'SHORT-TERM WIN' FOR TRUMP ON SCOTUS BATTLE

"You need a constitutional amendment to do that," Cuomo replied.

"And if Joe Biden wins, Democrats can stack the courts and they can do that amendment and get it passed," Lemon shot back.

CNN did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

Earlier in the conversation, Cuomo predicted a "short-term win" for the president amid the Supreme Court battle.

"Look, this is a short-term win," Cuomo said.

"If it's a win," Lemon pushed back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think it's a win," Cuomo double down. "I think that if they get this judge, it's a win because if he wants people to vote for him, if he doesn't deliver a nominee and it doesn't get acted on by the Republicans, they've got trouble."

Cuomo continued, "I know that people say, 'Well in races that are close.' Who's voting or thinking about voting for a Republican who doesn't want them to pick a judge right now?"