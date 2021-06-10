Hannity says CNN, other liberal outlets more concerned with narrative than truth

Sean Hannity opened his Thursday night show blasting the media for their biased reporting.

The "Hannity" host touted his own journalistic practices and reiterated the fact that he is upfront about his show taking conservative stands, unlike the hosts on liberal networks.

"Unfortunately though, the vast majority of people in the media are not upfront and they are not honest," he said. "They pretend to be fair and balanced and they pretend to bring you the truth with no opinion. They pretend that their opinions are actually facts and they're not. They even sometimes refer to themselves sometimes as ‘fact-checkers’ that need a fact-checking, but almost all so-called journalists on other networks and cable news shows, they're liberal socialist Democrats. … They are biased, partisan, political operatives."

Hannity called out hosts who previously worked for Democrats.

"Take fake Jake Tapper [and] George Stephanopoulos," he said, referring to the CNN and ABC News anchors. "They actually worked for Democrats before transitioning, becoming newsmen. What, they left their opinion at the door? I'm not buying it. Every day you have these hacks trying to shape public opinion, but under the guise of journalism."

"Jake Tapper [and] George Stephanopoulos … actually worked for Democrats before transitioning, becoming newsmen. What, they left their opinion at the door? I'm not buying it." — Sean Hannity

One example of bias Hannity discussed was the lack of coverage surrounding Hunter Biden's use of a racial slur in texts with his lawyer uncovered by the DailyMail.

"As a matter of fact, as of late this afternoon, there was zero mentions of Hunter using the n-word on fake news CNN, ‘MSDNC,’ ABC, CBS, NBC," he said. "Wasn't in The Washington Post, wasn't in the New York Times. Not a word.

"But for five-plus years these same, so-called ‘objective’ news outlets, they saw racism around every corner, every statement from President Trump."

Hannity also slammed CNN's Brianna Keilar, who in an interview with U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., proceeded to make a case that he should not be let into the Congressional Black Caucus because of his support for former President Trump.

"You see what's happening here?" Hannity said. "At fake-news CNN and every almost every other outlet, narrative is more important than truth. They have an agenda. Their long-running narrative is, ‘Republicans are evil, racist, monsters.’

"At fake-news CNN and every almost every other outlet, narrative is more important than truth. They have an agenda." — Sean Hannity

"They don't want you to know that President Trump signed off on a bill that permanently provided more money to historically black colleges than any other president, $250 million a year. I doubt they gave Trump a lot of credit when he signed the First Step Act, reducing the incarceration of many minorities serving lengthy sentences for non-violent crimes, overturning Joe Biden's crime bill.

"They don't want you to know that under Trump ... more African Americans and Hispanic Americans were employed with the lowest unemployment rates."

Recently, the media has had to walk back allegations against Trump after an inspector general's report debunked the claim that the former president had ordered "peaceful protesters" cleared for a photo-op near the White House last June.

"The media mob and Democrats," Hannity said, "want you to believe that President Trump is an evil, heartless, monster who forcibly cleared ‘peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters’ from Lafayette Square Park so that he could get a photo-op in front of historic Saint John's Church."