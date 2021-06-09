'Hannity' on Democrat infighting, Hunter Biden texts

This is a rush transcript of "Hannity" on June 8, 2021. This copy may not be in its final form and may be updated.

SEAN HANNITY, FOX NEWS HOST: All right, Tucker. Great show as always.

And welcome to HANNITY.

And tonight, Biden's radical, socialist, far left agenda stalled in Congress. Democrats, they're fighting each other, they're lashing out, chaos galore. I'm so sad to hear that.

Anyway, some are finally now even questioning Biden's ability to carry out his duties amid his obvious now, ongoing cognitive struggles and weakness.

Others are predictably crying racism against Joe Manchin and others.

One idiot at "The New York Times" got completely triggered at the disturbing sight of dozens of American flags that she had to witness during a rare trip away from New York City.

And, meanwhile, Barack Obama, as Tucker mentioned, is back at it again.

After getting elected and then reelected to the highest office in the land, Obama just can't seem to stop obsessing about what he keeps referring to as the fear and resentment of white Americans. Perhaps Obama should redirect his fury at zero experience Hunter Biden tonight who now reportedly, according to his own laptop, called his own lawyer the N-word multiple times and newly unearthed text messages. We'll have a lot more later.

So I asked Barack, any comments at all for Hunter or Joe?

Now, you do have to wonder if Hunter learned that kind of vile language, did he learn from Joe? Remember, Joe worked with the former Klansman, Robert Byrd, to stop the integration of public schools and busing. He didn't want public schools and his kids to grow up in schools that are racial jungles, his words.

Barack, that was your vice president. Now, we'll get to all of this coming up. But, first, we are months into the Biden's borders czar, and Vice President Kamala Harris is now finally on a mission to fix the ongoing crisis. Don't expect Kamala Harris, though, to actually visit the border because she can't be bothered.

Now watch what is a pretty much train wreck of an interview with NBC's Lester Holt. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

LESTER HOLT, NBC NEWS ANCHOR: Do you have any plans to visit the border?

KAMALA HARRIS, VICE PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: At some point, you know, we are going to the border. We've been to the border. So, this whole

-- this whole thing about the border, we've been to the border. We've been to the border.

HOLT: You haven't been to the border.

HARRIS: And I haven't been to Europe. I mean, I don't -- I don't understand the point that you're making. I'm not discounting the importance of the border.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I don't actually get what's so funny, Kamala. What is with the constant, never-ending nervous laugh? Now, of course, it's true, she hasn't been to Europe, but I would guess she probably hasn't been to the moon either.

But guess what, there's no border crisis in Europe or from the moon that we can tell. But border czar, Kamala Harris, just doesn't seem to understand why she would ever actually need to visit the border in order to address the crisis at the border. I've been there 14 times, Kamala, you'll learn a lot, trust me.

After all, Kamala, seems to only be worried about the root causes of migration which she is blaming on climate change, which, of course, is a massive lie. You are now looking at the actual root cause of this year's mass migration and it's not climate change. Right there, the problem is caused by Joe and Kamala.

They're the ones that ended the stay in Mexico policy. They stopped the wall construction. They stopped any and all deportations. They vowed to open up all of our borders and promised free health care and amnesty when they were running for office.

And one of Kamala's favorite slogans was, say it loud, say it clear, everyone is welcome here.

And on the campaign trail, Joe Biden actually told migrants to surge the border on day one. He told them to come. They are telling us, that's why we're coming. We're believing them. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

JOE BIDEN (D), THEN-PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE: What I would do as president is several more things because things have changed. I would come in fact, make sure that there -- we immediately surge to the border, all those people seeking asylum. They deserve to be heard. That's who we are. We're a nation that says, if you want to flee and you're fleeing oppression, you should come.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Joe telling migrants to come and they did in record levels. Many now decked out in Biden campaign gear. Thanks for letting us in, Joe.

And even the president of Guatemala, he's now blaming Joe and Kamala for the ongoing surge, lecturing both of them. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEJANDRO GIAMMATTEI, GUATEMALAN PRESIDENT (through translator): The message changed to: we're going to reunite family and we're going to reunite children. The very next day, the coyotes were here organizing groups of children to take them to the United States. We asked the United States government to send more of a clear message to prevent more people from leaving.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: This week, Kamala Harris finally told migrants, oh, not to come because she believes they will be turned away, which all of us know is a lie. Nobody is being turned away. And that's the message they are getting every single day. Nobody in the Biden/Harris administration is upholding the law. The exact opposite is true, everybody knows it. Joe and Kamala, that they are aiding and abetting all of this lawbreaking and you're paying for it.

Now regardless of that fact, Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez even though everyone is getting in was extremely triggered by Kamala's comments. But don't expect AOC to actually go visit the border herself and weep uncontrollably for the photo-op like she did at that chain-link fence when Donald Trump was president.

So let not your socialist heart be troubled, Congresswoman, because as we speak, the Biden administration is dispersing migrants all over the country. Nobody is being turned away. Facilities continued to exceed capacity.

And get this, so far this year, the border has now experienced the most illegal crossings in more than ten years. By the way, most cases more than

20 years. And the year is far from over.

So, tonight, we have to ask, once again, is Biden's border czar, Kamala Harris, ever actually going to bother to visit the border?

Kamala, I've been on helicopter, horseback, all-terrain vehicle, I've been out on foot. I have done -- I've been there when gang members are arrested.

I've been there to the drug warehouses. I've seen the tunnels dug from Mexico to the U.S. You might get an education, try it.

Anyway, as per usual, circle back, Jen Psaki, short on details. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

PETER DOOCY, FOX NEWS WHITE HOUSE CORRESPONDENT: When the vice president was asked if she has plans to visit the border, she said we have been to the border come even though she had not as vice president.

JEN PSAKI, WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: Well, as the vice president, she does speak for the actions of the people in the administration she certainly helped oversee. I expect that sometimes, she may go to the border.

DOOCY: As we understand it, though, her main focus is to try to address the root causes of migration. Did somebody decide here that it would not be helpful for her to go to the border and talk to people who just migrated here?

PSAKI: Well, again, I think that at some point, she may go to the border.

We'll see.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: All right. Clearly, the Biden administration wants to sweep the crisis under the rug and pretend like it's no big deal. But as we have now detailed for months, there are serious national security dangers all associated with Joe's border surge.

Now, one such danger involves the Mexican cartels. They're now reaping the rewards of the ongoing surge. Not only are they making money from human trafficking but with border agents preoccupied with mass, illegal immigration's taking up all of their resources. The cartels, the drug smugglers, these operations are increasing on a massive scale.

Los Angeles County, they'd just conducted what is the largest drug operation in history. And that says a lot.

Joining us now with a full report, our own Bill Melugin. He is embedded with the L.A. County Sheriff's Department.

Bill, the biggest in L.A. history?

BILL MELUGIN, FOX NEWS CORRESPONDENT: Yeah, Sean, good evening to you. It was massive and we are going to show it to you in a second, but as you are well aware, these Mexican drug cartels have been operating numerous, illegal marijuana grows out in the open desert here north of Los Angeles.

And the L.A. County Sheriff decided he's going to do something about it.

He's going to put a stop to it. And just to put things in perspective for you, take a look at this video from a DEA helicopter, just to give you some perspective on how large some of these illegal cartel grows are.

This is just one of them and there are hundreds of these that they have mapped out all over the valley where we are. Almost all of them directly connect with Mexican drug cartels or other crimes syndicate. So, the L.A.

County Sheriff Alex Villanueva launched a massive operation this morning.

Take a look at this video. We shot this morning. He brought in several bulldozers to the location we are at right now and steamrolled a massive marijuana grow, illegal grow right here that was believed to be connected to a cartel.

It had more than 70 green houses filled with plants. They detained five Mexican nationals here.

The sheriff telling me, look, some people think a little bit of weed isn't a big deal, but these are criminal hotbeds. They attract criminal behavior.

They siphon water away from the local farmers out there, and some cartel gunmen have actually threatened local residents.

So, he said, it's time. We're going back to the Wild, Wild West. The sheriff is going to institute control here and he's going to do something about it.

Take a listen.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

ALEX VILLANUEVA, L.A. COUNTY SHERIFF: The origin of the sheriff's department date back to 1850 and when this was the Wild West. And we introduce law and order back in those days and now come 2021, we're going to have to redo the same concept. We're going to reintroduce law and order and make sure we drive these people out of business and give this community back to the residents.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

MELUGIN: And the cartel took a big hit to their business today. This grow that was behind us which has now completely been eradicated, the sheriff tells me, was worth well over $50 million. This was only day one of their operation. They got over 400 deputies involved with this, including the DEA. The rest of the week, they have other locations they're going to be heading all week long.

So, Sean, the sheriff out here, he's putting his foot down. He says, cartels, you're out of here.

Let's send it back to you.

HANNITY: All right. Bill, thank you for that report.

And tonight, as the Biden administration as they continue to flounder the southern border, the predominantly Spanish border city of McAllen, Texas, they just elected their first Republican mayor in 24 years. Well, could that be a key bellwether in the upcoming elections?

Joining us with more is McAllen Mayor-elect Javier Villalobos is with us.

Sir, congratulations on your win, the first Republican in 24 years. Okay, so not exactly a red town, but this issue -- how paramount was it in people's minds?

JAVIER VILLALOBOS, MCALLEN MAYOR-ELECT: Well, you know what? We're very excited about it. Of course, this was a nonpartisan election.

However, you know, we -- what we discussed, what we campaigned on was pretty conservative values, family values, fiscal responsibility, limited spending, and that sort of thing.

Unfortunately, it resonated with the community and we got the win. We're very excited about it.

HANNITY: Well, that's phenomenal.

Why haven't Republicans won in the past? Why did they win this time? What were people telling you when you were out campaigning?

VILLALOBOS: I think it's a combination of things. I think, well, the Hispanic community have generally been conservative. However, I guess, based -- because our families, our history and our grandmothers and mothers are the past, it was generally Democrat.

Now, I know there's been a lot more interest now on either party, and that's something we have been pushing throughout. Look, we need competition. The Republican, Democrat, libertarian, whatever it is and we are finally getting it.

The Hispanic community is no longer worried about having to say, you know what, I have conservative values. I am a Republican.

So, we're excited about it because like we told our community here in McAllen and in the valley, the whole valley, competition is good. A good dose of competition is always good and we're finally getting it. So, we're excited not only just here in McAllen but all of south Texas.

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, what does it mean for residents in your border town when people enter this country illegally and they don't respect our laws, they don't respect our border, they don't respect our sovereignty? What does it mean directly for the people in your town?

VILLALOBOS: You know what? I think whether you're a Democrat or a Republican, it is not a good thing.

We have -- I will give you an example. Even my mother and father in law who have always been Democrat, who have always voted Democrat, they don't like it. They think, look, you know what, we have a lot of issues with our border and we got to take care of it. Now --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: Mr. Mayor, they will always vote Democrat.

VILLALOBOS: Yes, sir.

HANNITY: Are you sure your own family voted for you? I'm kidding.

VILLALOBOS: No, they did. And that's what I'm telling you. Traditionally, it has always been that way. Things are changing, and we're happy about it.

Competition is good.

But things are changing and people realize that, look, what's happening is not good. Six, seven months ago, we didn't have what we have today. We've got to make sure that we protect -- we protect our borders.

And not only that, me as the new mayor here in McAllen, I need to make sure that I protect our taxpayer funds. There's no reason why we should be burning with federal issues and I'm talking immigration. Right now, we have two international bridges, one in Hidalgo, one in Anzalduas. And guess what happens, go to Anzalduas right now, at any given time, there is hundreds of immigrants.

Now, they come -- the border patrol drops them off at the McAllen bus station and around that area. So what do we do? We are very limited to what we can do. So, what we do is more public safety.

Now, we shouldn't have to be doing that but we do for our residents and also for the immigrants' protection. We transport them, we take them to the bus station, to the airport, whatever it is. But they leave. So, McAllen, we're doing well.

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: You've got to provide shelter, you've got to provide food, you've got to provide health care, in some cases education.

Mr. Mayor, congratulations on your win. I'd like to invite you, your mom and dad voting Republican for the first time. It's all-inclusive party but congratulations, you made history. Well done, sir.

VILLALOBOS: Well, thank you.

HANNITY: All right. Joining us now with more reaction on all of this is the host of a brand-new show right here on the FOX News Channel but certainly not going to be called "filtered with Dan Bongino." He doesn't know what that means but "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino", Saturday nights, 10:00. It opened to huge rating debut.

Dan, congratulations. We couldn't be more proud of you.

DAN BONGINO, FOX NEWS HOST, "UNFILTERED WITH DAN BONGINO": Thank you, my friend.

HANNITY: Let's talk about this issue, but more importantly, let's talk about something even bigger. It's not only Democrats allowing this lawlessness to occur, they are facilitating it, whether it's a sanctuary city or state, or whether it's Joe and Kamala, not only are they not enforcing our laws on immigration, they are facilitating. They're aiding and abetting.

They are providing transportation to other states. They are providing the cages for the kids in the middle of a pandemic that we saw that was so overcrowded.

Now, why don't I believe if you break the law, I break the law, people watching break the law, we go to jail?

BONGINO: Well, that's because the Democrats are hypocrites. I mean, their whole agenda -- Sean, they don't even believe in their own agenda.

Just quickly on the open borders front, you know, they figured out a long time ago that they can't possibly win elections anymore because they are losing working-class voters. This has nothing to do with immigration. This is all about power to Democrats. It's all about power.

I think a few years ago, I forget who it was, may be it was Ted Cruz, but someone put an amendment in the immigration bill that said, I don't know if it was Cruz, I don't want to get ahead of myself. But I know someone put an amendment and they said, listen, you can stay here if you're here illegally, but you can't vote for ten years or something like that. The Democrat said, no, no, we don't want that, which shows you conclusively this has nothing to being compassionate with people illegally. It has nothing to do with any of that. This is all about power.

But, Sean, their agenda is crap. They don't even believe in their own agenda. They're total frauds. Think about it, right? They preach higher taxes, right?

Yet John Kerry, Bernie Sanders, they don't voluntarily pay a dime and hard taxes. They're totally full of it.

They preach this defunding the police. I was just reading a good story about Cori Bush, this member of the Squad, who's paying for private security. I mean, they are totally full of it.

Remember Obamacare? Oh, we love Obamacare, government health care. And then when they tried to say, okay, you guys up in the Senate and Congress have to use Obamacare, they were like, screw that. We don't want that crap.

That's just for -- that is for the losers and deplorables out there. I mean, these people are fraud. That's what they're all about.

HANNITY: And, you know, you get away with it -- they get a lot of issues here. You know, I don't understand -- well, I guess I probably do. The Democratic Party is this dual system of justice that we have.

For example, Michael Horowitz can refer people for lying to Congress.

Nobody is held accountable, you know? But if you are Republican, another system of justice exist for you.

But if you look at -- I don't care, you know, how does Joe Biden allow a waiver for Vladimir Putin to build his pipeline, but then fire people with a stroke of a pen, building a Keystone XL pipeline? You know, how does he raise the price of oil and energy and everybody is feeling the impact of it, and then go out and lie and say, oh, it's not going to impact you?

You know, it seems like we are living in a time where up is down, down is up and anything that is said is just echoed by the mainstream media.

BONGINO: I did not plan this, I promise. That is an awesome question. But they told us what the Democrats, right, and their lunatic fringe in the media. They told us for three or four years that Vladimir Putin, you know, was giving Trump back rubs and colluded to win an election. That's what they told us, right?

And yet, I was going to cover this tomorrow on my podcast, "Politico" wrote a piece, literally I have it right here, here it is, "Politico", remember this one from 2017, "Ukrainian efforts to sabotage Trump back fire." I'm going to cover this tomorrow, "Politico", the left wing --

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: If I'm mistaken, January of 2017.

BONGINO: Wow, you have a good memory. January 11th. Good job. I'm impressed.

HANNITY: That's correct.

BONGINO: That's very -- by Kenneth Vogel, you can look it up, folks. He writes a piece about foreign interference --

HANNITY: You know what that means, HANNITY is a loser. That's what that means.

BONGINO: No, no, it means you paid attention. But they write an article about foreign interference on elections. Rudy Giuliani says, hey, where you guys interfering in the elections? And they investigate Rudy Giuliani.

I mean, it's like, you're right. It's just like bizarro Superman land.

(CROSSTALK)

BONGINO: Everything is backwards.

HANNITY: You have the DNC operative going to the Ukrainian embassy in Washington, D.C., what, for the very purpose of digging up dirt. Then, of course, zero experienced Hunter on top of all of that. He's getting money from Russia, from Kazakhstan, from Chinese national, from the Chinese government and, of course, Ukraine.

BONGINO: Right.

HANNITY: Okay.

BONGINO: And he says in his email, Sean, he says in his email that he's doing business, he's been in business with the, quote, spy chief from China and liberals are like, no big deal, it's Hunter, lunch bucket Joe's kid. No worries at all.

People are total phonies. They are laughingstock, what a joke.

HANNITY: OK. Why would anybody think that Dan Bongino is ever going to be filtered?

(LAUGHTER)

HANNITY: I look at the name of your new show and it says "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino", which okay. But I don't think there is any other Dan Bongino that exist.

BONGINO: No, no, no --

HANNITY: It just -- why don't we just say Bongino and you know what you're going to get because you're getting filtered ever. It's like -- are you going to filter Mark Levin ever under any circumstance? No, it's not going to happen.

BONGINO: No, it's not going to happen.

HANNITY: All right. Congratulations.

BONGINO: Listen, you know I'm the same way off the air too.

HANNITY: Oh, I know.

BONGINO: So, I'm unfiltered all the time.

HANNITY: All right. Thanks and congrats on your opening debut.

Coming up, Senator Lindsey Graham calling hearings on COVID questions surrounding this Wuhan lab. And did, in fact, Dr. Fauci lied to Congress?

Also later, you won't believe MSDNC is attacking now. You don't want to miss it, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina tonight is calling for hearings on COVID questions surrounding this Wuhan virology lab. As we continue to learn the lab leak theory was, in fact, plausible and credible all along. We're also learning 2020 report utilized by the State Department concluded that a lab leak was plausible, even as Dr. Doom and Gloom, Dr.

Flip-flop Fauci was downplaying and dismissing the notion, despite being warned about the possibility in his private emails.

And breaking tonight, get this, a new study from the Cleveland Clinic is finding that unvaccinated people who had COVID have zero difference in reinfection compared to those who had the virus and then also took the vaccine.

Translation: what they are saying tonight, it doesn't look like there is a need to vaccinate those people that have the virus. It looks like Senator Rand Paul was right again.

Here to react to all of this, South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham.

Let's first start with the Cleveland Clinic and this new knowledge saying -

- and by the way, a lot of doctors that I have been interviewing on my radio show and elsewhere, they've been saying the same thing, even if your antibody levels go down, you have T-cell immunity where your body would recognize, if, in fact, COVID was reintroduced to your body.

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM (R-SC): Well, why does this matter? It matters a lot because you got a limited amount of vaccine. So, in fact, people who had

COVID-19 previously don't need the vaccine, that frees up a lot of shots for people throughout the world, right? So science matters here.

But the big story, this is -- this is the Russian dossier all over again.

This stinks to high heaven. This is lab-gate, China-gate, call it whatever you want to call it.

Remember when Donald Trump suggested this came out of China and there was a lab leak? Remember that?

(CROSSTALK)

HANNITY: By the way, everybody in the world knew that they studied coronaviruses, and we all knew that they did gain of function research.

GRAHAM: Yeah, we all knew that and they have for leaks out of the labs in the past. But on February 19, 2020, when we had the first cases in January,

27 scientists signed a letter that said, conspiracy theories do nothing but create fear, rumors and prejudice that jeopardize our global collaboration to fight against this virus.

In other words, 27 scientist signed a political document shaming Cotton and Trump and anybody else, shutting them up. The media of took it and ran, and it changed the course of the election, why?

Because number one, the scientists are tied to this lab. They were covering their ass. They put out a letter not based on science, but a political document trying to destroy the credibility of people who were suggesting it came out of a lab.

Why does this matter? If Trump was right about the lab leak, it would change the image the public had of President Trump regarding the coronavirus. More importantly, if it came out of the lab in China, he was right that it was the China virus. In the 2020 election would have been about who can hold China accountable, Trump or Biden? Who would you want in the room to hold China accountable for infecting the world with the coronavirus, Trump or Biden?

HANNITY: Is that a rhetorical question? Because the answer is pretty obvious.

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: I think Putin is going to eat Biden's lunch.

GRAHAM: It changed the election.

HANNITY: And I think President Xi would eat Biden's lunch, which is frightening for the U.S. and frankly embarrassing.

But here's what we do know. Ten days after the first identified case of corona, January 31st, the day that Donald Trump put the travel ban in effect that Joe called xenophobic and hysteria -- hysterical, that very same day, Dr. Fauci received an email saying that it looked like the genome sequence showed manipulation in a lab of the virus. That's ten days after the first case in the U.S.

Then we see a series of emails, I would call them CYA emails, talking about whether the NIH funded this --

GRAHAM: Right.

HANNITY: -- whether or not gain of function research was being done with American money, and outright panic by Fauci.

But Fauci went before Congress and he said things that directly contradicted what we now know was in his own emails.

GRAHAM: Well, it's more important than that. You know, you did a hell of a job explaining the Russian dossier to the American people, how they ignored every stop sign. They wanted an outcome.

Not only did Fauci ignore the warnings, on February 19th, couple of weeks after the first case, 27 scientists produced a letter shaming those who suggested the lab leak theory, calling them conspiratorial, that you're a right wing nut, marginalizing President Trump and Tom Cotton because if Trump was right, it would change the outcome of the 2020 election, I believe.

And if we could have proven early on in 2020, it was a lab leak coming from China, not occurring naturally come, the public would want revenge against China. Who would they turn to, Biden or Trump?

I think this letter by the scientist was orchestrated by somebody to shoot down the idea of a lab leak because they were worried about their own ass being in this link, also their relationship with China, and I think there was a political motivation here to destroy Trump's credibility. If it -- if it were known in February that Trump was right in 2020, I think he'd be president today.

HANNITY: If I did such a good job with the Russian investigation, can you please explain where this guy Durham is? Has there been a Durham sighting in the last year? What happened to the report? What happened to the work he was doing? Where were the referrals of Michael Horowitz, inspector general's report?

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: Let me ask you this --

GRAHAM: Yeah.

HANNITY: You know, I'm watching what's going on in the way the liberal media mob and Democrats are reacting to Joe Manchin who actually seems to have read the Constitution and understands that no voter ID, no signature verification, no checks and balances or integrity in elections is a bad idea. And he is being called everything from a racist on down, same with Senator Sinema, and the same with getting rid of the legislative filibuster.

As you look at Joe Biden's agenda, it seems like it's right out of Bolshevik Bernie, right out of the radical New Green Deal socialist squad and out of touch with the American people.

How does this play out as we had to 2022?

GRAHAM: Well, I think in 2022, it will be a check and balance election that we're going to win the House, and most likely take back the Senate because the agenda they are pushing is not the agenda they ran on. The Joe Biden that is president today is not the Joe Biden who ran in 2020.

Moderate Joe is dead and gone in the Squad runs Joe Biden.

I think we win because of their overreach. But I hope you will stay on this China deal. The scientists wrote this letter to tamp down and to undercut any idea it could have come by this lab to protect their own butt and it changed the course of this election. Don't let this go, Sean.

HANNITY: Last question, Donald Trump this weekend in North Carolina.

I think when Donald Trump says we need election integrity and confidence in results and these are the things that we must do to ensure integrity, when he prosecutes the case against Joe Biden and radical socialism and lays out the American First agenda to Make America Great Again agenda, those three things, I think, lead to a Republican wave election in the next two elections -- am I wrong?

GRAHAM: No, you're dead right. Freedom wins out if it's prosecuted right.

They are doing everything they can to bring the Republican Party back. We just need to make our case.

HANNITY: All right, Senator. Thank you. Appreciate it.

When we come back, straight ahead, the mob, the media, they continue their reckless attacks on anything and all things conservative.

You won't believe what Hunter Biden said in a text to his lawyer. Yeah, the N-word a lot. Leo Terrell, Miranda Devine, they react.

And we're waiting for Barack Obama's input on this, straight ahead.

HANNITY: Now, the mob and the media, they continue to find more and more ways to completely embarrass and humiliate themselves, although they don't seem to even know it or care. They find more and more ways to destroy any credibility that they have left, although it's pretty much down to zero.

Look at this pathetic moment today on MSDNC's "Morning Joe" where "New York Times" writer Mara Gay talked about how disturbed she was. Why was she so disturbed? Because she saw American flags. And they had some Trump flags too.

The vapors. I saw an American flag. I can't believe it. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

MARA GAY, NEW YORK TIMES: I was on Long Island this weekend visiting a dear friend. And I was really disturbed. I saw, you know, dozens and dozens of pickup trucks with, you know, explicatives against Joe Biden on the back of them, Trump flags and some cases just dozens American flags, which is also disturbing because essentially the message was clear, it was, this is my country, this is not your country. I own this.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: I saw a Trump flag and it made me so upset. Really? You expect me to believe that crap. I don't even believe it.

"New York Times" damage control tweet tonight saying that the remarks were taken out of context. We just played them in context. But you just heard them in full context. We will let you decide.

Anyway, disturbed by American flags, could the far left biased media be any more hostile to the country that they are supposed to cover? And, of course, you will remember that this Mara Gay is the same far left failure who had this credibility-killing moment when she and Brian Williams struggled with basic math during a segment on Michael Bloomberg. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

GAY: Somebody tweeted recently that actually with the money he spent, he could have given every American a million dollars.

BRIAN WILLIAMS, MSNBC HOST: Let's put it up on the screen. When I read it tonight on social media, it kind of all became clear. Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads, U.S. population 327 million, don't tell us if you're ahead of us on the math. He could have given each American $1 million and have had lunch money left over. It's an incredible way of putting it.

GAY: It's an incredible way of putting it. It's true. It's disturbing.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: And in New Orleans, I saw bodies floating right in front of my hotel, the hotel that wasn't flooded. They may want to double check their math.

Now, while the media spends time attacking the country, demonizing everyday Americans, you know, getting the vapors seeing the American flag or the name Donald Trump, they still refuse to seriously cover the Biden foreign crime syndicate, a new development surrounding Hunter's hard drive from hell because, look at this, according to a new report, "Daily Mail", text messages on Hunter's laptop showed that he repeatedly used the N-word in messages with his lawyer.

For example in December 2018, he texted his lawyer, quote: How much money do I owe you because bleep, you better not be charging me Hennessey rates.

2019, texting, quote, I only love you because you're black and you're a true that bleep.

To be clear, the lawyer happens to be white. Imagine if this was Donald Trump or Don Jr. Or Eric Trump or anybody with the last name Trump.

Here with reaction, FOX News contributors Miranda Devine, Leo 2.0 Terrell.

Leo, you're shaking your head. Now, you heard what we said at the beginning of the program, what Barack Obama said. Is Barack going to weigh in on Hunter and Joe?

LEO TERRELL, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: I will tell you right now, with all the facts and you have shown on this program about Joe Biden, and you look at what Hunter Biden says, that's -- the Hunter Biden family is the Klan (ph) family. It's the Klan (ph). And Joe is the imperial wizard.

That is outright -- the terms that he used, Hunter, was the most derogatory, prejudicial way of using N-word, regarding why, regarding body parts. That is a person who is comfortable using the N-word. And you're going to hear crickets from the Democrats.

Biden and his family has had a history of demonizing blacks and the number one reason why I left the Democratic Party because Joe Biden went on national radio and said, if you don't vote for me, you ain't black. This guy is a racist, he needs to look into the mirror and acknowledge that him and his family are racist! It's insulting.

HANNITY: Miranda, after hearing what Obama said and now seeing these emails and then looking at Joe Biden, remember Joe Biden partnered with a former Klansman that filibustered the Civil Rights Act of '64, Voting Rights Act of '65, former Klansmen, to stop the integration of schools and school busing because he didn't want schools to become racial jungles, Joe's words back in the day.

Then he praised this man when he died. Now, what if any Republican with the last name Trump ever did what Hunter has done and had a history of Joe.

Would they get the same pass that Bidens get?

MIRANDA DEVINE, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Of course not, Sean. It's just Joe Biden. His Teflon coating that he has. And, you know, Leo is quite right, this is projection by Joe Biden, projecting his own families white privilege.

You couldn't get any more white privilege than Hunter Biden who's had everything handed to him on a silver platter since he was born. His father has made sure that his son has had jobs, has had university, has had clients, foreign clients, you know, showering him with millions of dollars.

He has had every door open to him. And, in fact, that's the way Joe operates with his entire family, white privilege, Biden privilege.

HANNITY: Hey, Miranda --

DEVINE: And he has projected his whole racism onto America. He has sullied all of us with his own sins.

HANNITY: Your newspaper, "The New York Post" broke the Hunter Biden laptop story. We now know that there are pictures. We have tapes of Joe Biden three times denying he's ever talked to Hunter about his foreign business deals. But we've got pictures of Joe Biden as vice president meeting with Hunter's foreign business partners.

Now, again, how -- there is not a peep, not a word. How does the media get away with that flagrant double standard?

TERRELL: Are you asking me? It's very simple --

DEVINE: Well, look, it's more than one photograph -- yes --

HANNITY: What's that?

Leo?

TERRELL: Please, go ahead, Miranda.

HANNITY: All right. Somebody talk. Go ahead.

DEVINE: I would just quickly say, we have pictures of Hunter and Joe meeting Hunter's foreign clients at least ten of them. And he's gotten away with it because the rest of the media not only a silent, but we had "The Washington Post" yesterday, so-called fact-checker, Glenn Kessler, try to fact-check our latest story and get it everything wrong.

All he managed to do was actually prove that we are right here that Joe Biden went to Cafe Milano last year, sorry, in 2015 when he was vice president, and met with foreign clients of Hunters from three different countries -- from Russia, from Kazakhstan, from Ukraine who were spending tens of millions of dollars into the pockets of the Biden family.

HANNITY: All right. Leo, last word.

TERRELL: Very simple, let's see how many Democrats call out Hunter Biden, call out Joe Biden for these Klan-like statements against black people.

Again, if you don't have black voters, you don't have the Democratic Party.

Let's see if we have any Democratic lawmakers condemned Biden and his family, aka Klan family.

HANNITY: And, Miranda, you know for a fact, I think as I do, you have sources as I do, there's a lot more to come on the laptop, true or false?

DEVINE: A hundred percent, there is a lot. I have a book coming out with details everything in the fall.

HANNITY: Uh-huh. How bad on a scale of one to 100?

TERRELL: Two hundred.

DEVINE: Oh, 150 -- 150.

TERRELL: Two hundred.

HANNITY: That's what my sources tell me, but what do I know? I'm just a dumb, old talk show host. I don't know a whole lot.

All right. Thank you both.

When we come back former President Barack Obama, they're going to talk about Hunter or Joe. Anyway, pulling the race card yet again. Stay tuned to see what he's upset with this time.

We'll compare it to Joe and Hunter with Larry Elder and Joe Concha, next.

HANNITY: Now, divider in chief Barack Obama once again playing the race card, slamming conservatives over their legitimate concerns about far left indoctrination, critical race theory in schools. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

BARACK OBAMA, FORMER PRESIDENT: I also think there are certain right-wing media venues for example that monetize and capitalize on docking the fear and resentment of a white population that is witnessing a changing America and seeing demographic changes. And, lo and behold, the single most important issue to them currently right now is critical race theory. Who knew?

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Now, this is not new for Obama. You might remember his remarks about other cases, Ferguson, Cambridge police, Trayvon Martin. You know, if I had a son, he'd look like Trayvon. Take a look.

(BEGIN VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: The Cambridge police acted stupidly in arresting somebody when there was already prove they were in their own home.

When Trayvon Martin was first shot, I said this could have been my son.

Another way of saying that is Trayvon martin could have been me 35 years ago.

His family will never hold Michael in their arms again. And when something like this happens, the local authorities, including the police, have a responsibility to be open and transparent how they are investigating that death, and how they are protecting the people in their communities.

(END VIDEO CLIP)

HANNITY: Here with reaction, Larry Elder and Joe Concha.

Larry, in light of Hunter Biden and Joe Biden's history, it's a little -- it's a little interesting he picks and chooses only certain cases to comment on.

LARRY ELDER, RADIO TALK SHOW HOST: Well, it sure is, Sean, and the man still doesn't get why he got elected. He got elected because America thought he was going to be a uniter, not a divider. They thought the guy that they hired was the guy who interviewed on "60 Minutes" when he was running, and Steve Croft asked whether if he loses, whether it would be because of racism. And Obama said, no, it will be because I have not articulated a vision that the American people can embrace.

The person they thought they hired was the guy who gave a speech at a black church in 2007 and said, as far as race relations are concerned, we are 90 percent of the way there. My generation, he said, has to get additional 10 percent.

He gets elected, what happens? The Cambridge police acted stupidly. Racism is in America's DNA. He embraced Black Lives Matter movement. He invited Al Sharpton into the White House over 70 times.

He played the race card every time he had an opportunity to be a healer and that turned off America. He still doesn't get it.

HANNITY: Joe, you get the last word tonight.

JOE CONCHA, FOX NEWS CONTRIBUTOR: Mr. Obama is the last person who should be analyzing the media and the divide in this country, Sean. No president, based on his actions, not mean tweets but his actions was worse to the press. This is a president whose Justice Department actually spied on a former reporter from this network, James Rosen, actually called him a flight risk, actually spied on his parents. A Justice Department also that seized months of phone records from the Associated Press secretly, also rejected a record number of FOIA request.

(CROSSTALK)

CONCHA: Yeah?

HANNITY: I like Obama to comment on Hunter's comments using the N-word.

I'm not holding my breath.

More HANNITY next.

HANNITY: All right, unfortunately, that's all the time we have left. We hope you will set your DVR so you never miss an episode. You can tune in tomorrow night to see if my voice is finally coming back from the horrific allergies that we have had this year has impacted my vocal cords. But my doctor won't let me take prednisone, which will bring my voice back quicker. So, I just listen.

Let not your heart be troubled -- Laura Ingraham, you don't want to hear about that, do you?

Copy: Content and Programming Copyright 2021 Fox News Network, LLC.