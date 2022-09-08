Expand / Collapse search
Sen. Josh Hawley calls on Merrick Garland to be 'removed' if he will not step down

Hawley says President Biden is abusing law enforcement to criminalize the political opposition

Missouri senator Josh Hawley discusses the political fears of politicized justice in the Biden administration on 'Hannity.' 

Missouri senator Josh Hawley expressed his concerns over politicized justice under the Biden administration, saying both FBI Director Chris Wray and AG Merrick Garland should have resigned a long time ago on Thursday's "Hannity."

JOSH HAWLEY: I can just tell you from the whistleblowers that I've seen from Senator Grassley, who have come to him about how the FBI is being abused, how this Justice Department is using it to go after Trump, how they're using it to try to shield Hunter Biden. We've had whistleblowers come forward and say the Biden administration lied about the Afghan refugees, that we actually have hundreds, hundreds of potential terrorists in this country because they didn't vet the Afghan refugees. They brought them into the country and just released them. We've had whistleblowers come forward about how the DHS lied about the disinformation board. It's across the board, Sean, I mean, we're seeing this in all the different agencies. And the consistent theme is the Biden people are abusing the law, they're abusing the procedures, and they're doing it to go after their political opponents. They're doing it to try to cover their own tracks. And it's wrong. 

Both of them should go. [Christopher Wray and Merrick Garland] They should both have resigned a long time ago. They should have been fired. And as to the attorney general, I believe that he should be removed if he will not step down. 

IT'S TIME FOR MERRICK GARLAND TO PUBLICLY ADDRESS LEAKS IN TRUMP INVESTIGATION: PAVLICH

