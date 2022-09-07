It's time for Merrick Garland to publicly address leaks in Trump investigation: Pavlich

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich called on Attorney General Merrick Garland to make a public statement to address the recent leaks over seized documents from former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday's "Special Report."



KATIE PAVLICH: Well, the big difference between the former Secretary of State and the president is that the president has the ability to declassify documents, the former Secretary of State does not. That certainly gives President Trump some leeway. The Department of Justice is leaking in public while they're losing in court. Merrick Garland, the attorney general, said that he wanted to be transparent about this process. He personally approved the warrant to raid Mar-a-Lago.

It seems like it's time for a public statement from him to say that his department should not be leaking and giving the public a very small sliver of information. Given the lack of trust that the American people have in the department and the FBI at this point.

