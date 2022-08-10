Sen. Josh Hawley: FBI has been 'weaponized' in modern politics

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Missouri senator Josh Hawley reacted to the latest updates following the FBI's raid of Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

SEN. JOSH HAWLEY: I'd like to know what it was they were looking for in the first place. I mean, this is what Garland owes the American people - an explanation. And frankly, so does Joe Biden. Because I don't believe for a minute, not for a minute, that the White House was totally in the dark on this. This is Joe Biden's FBI. It is Joe Biden's DOJ.

FBI RAID ON MAR-A-LAGO COULD BOOST TRUMP'S 2024 WHITE HOUSE RUN, SAY STRATEGISTS

And they have weaponized this FBI at every turn. They sent it after parents and called them domestic terrorists. This is an administration that tried to set up a disinformation board to police the speech of Americans who questioned the vaccine, who had questions about masks. This is an administration that is totally, totally out of control. And I tell you, it will take a long time to repair the basic constitutional norms and democratic norms here that this administration is trampling.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

What this makes clear to me above all, is that though our constitutional framework of government is strong, and I believe that, we have deep, deep corruption in our government. Deep corruption. We're going to have to make it a focus to root it out.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW BELOW: