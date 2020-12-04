Hannity: Georgia Gov. Kemp 'taking baby steps in right direction' while others ignore 'evidence'

Sean Hannity devoted part of his opening monologue Friday to discussing the sworn allegations of election fraud from ordinary Americans across the country.

The "Hannity" host claimed that the affidavits, "along with surveillance videos in two states ...now casts what is real significant doubts on the integrity of the 2020 election.

"Brave Americans now coming forward publicly, many of them as you know under the penalty of perjury, they deserve to be heard," he added.

Hannity also noted embattled Georgia Republican Gov. Brian Kemp's call Thursday night for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger begin an audit of signatures on mail-in ballots.

KEMP CLAIMS SECRETARY OF STATE RAFFENSPERGER HAS YET TO ORDER SIGNATURE AUDIT

"Brian Kemp may have actually, finally taken a baby step in the right direction," Hannity said, "while he still has steadfastly refused to call a special legislative session to fix the problems with the two-tiered signature verification system."

Critics say GOP-controlled legislatures in Georgia and Pennsylvania have been prevented from properly investigating allegations of irregularities because their states' governors have refused to call special legislative sessions.

"Despite all the evidence of really serious flaws in the entire signature-matching process, and suspicious surveillance videos on election night," Hannity said. "By the way, Governor Kemp, call the legislature into special session. Fix it before Jan. 5.

"The Georgia secretary of state is still recertifying the election results despite all of these serious unanswered questions about what happened in Fulton County, despite two separate signature verification systems," the host went on. "It gets worse because Georgia's election implementation manager, Gabriel Sterling, is just dismissing the new explosive new video evidence, trying to claim that there was nothing odd at all."

The host was referring to surveillance video that allegedly showed poll watchers being led out of a room at Atlanta's State Farm Arena after being told that the vote count was complete for the night.

Once they left, a woman could be seen pulling out suitcases from underneath a table that allegedly contained ballots. The votes were allegedly counted for hours, with no election supervisors present, CBS46.com reported.