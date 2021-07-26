Hannity eviscerates Fauci over new mask mandate considerations: 'So now we're supposed to ignore the science?'

In city after city, the left’s draconian coronavirus restrictions are coming back Sean Hannity warned on his show Monday, after Dr. Anthony Fauci suggested that bringing back mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion" around the decision.

"Two months ago, it was Joe Biden who proudly declared a policy of ‘vax or mask,’ the "Hannity" host said. "Well, now the CDC is considering a revised new, new, new policy of vaccination and a mask. How many more mixed messages will the American people be given? One mask, two masks, no mask, some mass, mask indoors and mask outdoors and maybe mask in perpetuity and now it is never mind what we said before?

FAUCI SAYS NEW MASK MANDATES UNDER ‘ACTIVE CONSIDERATION’

"And remember," he continued, "according to Democrats, the media mob and the great flip-flop Dr. Anthony Fauci, well, life is supposed to return to normal for vaccinated Americans. That's what they told us."

Fauci was questioned by CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Saturday over whether he was part of conversations with top health officials on whether to impose a nationwide mask mandate for vaccinated Americans, and whether he thinks masks should be brought back.

Fauci said implementing mask mandates is "under active consideration," and that he is "part of the discussion," but did not say whether or not he supported mask mandates.

"How is this following the science everyone was supposed to follow?" Hannity fired back. "Are we supposed to ignore the science?"

The "mask obsessed left in America is not following the science," he said. "They are panicking, failing, flipping and flopping daily.

With that said, Hannity encouraged viewers to take this "virus seriously."

"Yes, it's deadly," he asserted. "We can read the numbers and it can kill you. I do believe in science. I believe in the science of vaccination but I am not your doctor. I'm not going to give you or anybody medical advice and frankly like many Americans, I'm fed up with the ever-changing policies and advice, it's like the gang that can't shoot straight so yes, take this seriously.

"Do your own extensive research. Talk to actual medical professionals you trust. Talk to your own doctor or doctors, look at the data, factoring your unique medical history, your current medical condition, make your own decision in consultation with your doctors but if the media mob continues to panic and downplay the efficacy of vaccines with mask mandates and lockdowns, the trust will be eroded even further and perhaps even shattered forever."